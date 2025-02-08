Ole Miss Track & Field wraps up final day in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ole Miss track and field put together a string of solid finishes to conclude the final day of the New Mexico Classic on Saturday.

Coming off a record-setting performance in the weight throw yesterday, Bowerman watch list member Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan recorded a throw of 20.39m/66-10.75 to finish first overall in the shot put Saturday. Robinson-O’Hagan heads into his final regular season meet undefeated in both the shot put and weight throw.

Meanwhile, in the women’s shot put, sophomore Akaoma Odeluga finished second at 17.80m/58-04.75, while fellow sophomore Mensi Stiff claimed sixth at 16.45m/53-11.75.

In the triple jump, senior Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley finished third overall at 15.39m/50-6 in the men’s jump, while fellow senior Dieusi Armand claimed seventh place at 12.51m/41-00.50 for the women.

In the men’s pole vault invitational, sophomore transfer John Kendricks finished seventh at 5.24m/17-02.25, and was immediately followed by junior Logan Kelley in eighth place at 5.09m/16-08.25.

On the track, junior Joseph Michel (14th, 6.83) and freshman Tarique Wright (17th, 6.88) both made it through the qualifying round of the 60-meter dash. The Rebel men did not qualify in the following round, but Michel finished at a season-best of 6.80, which is tied for No. 14 in Ole Miss history, while Wright ran a career-best of 6.86.

After the second day of the New Mexico Classic, the 10th-ranked Rebel men remained in third place of the team standings and finished with a total of 52.33 points – trailing only No. 3 USC (101.5) and No. 7 Texas Tech (79). The Ole Miss women climbed to eighth place, finishing with a total of 26.5 points.

Ole Miss will return to competition on Feb. 14-15 for a weekend split three ways, with one delegation heading to Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and the other two set for Boston’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational.

Final Men’s Team Scores

1. #3 USC – 101.5

2. #7 Texas Tech – 79

3. #10 Ole Miss – 52.33

T4. #19 Arizona State – 48

T4. Arizona – 48

6. #9 Illinois – 43

7. #14 Texas – 42.83

8. #20 New Mexico – 25

T9. #23 Iowa – 23

T9. Cal – 23

11. Cal State Fullerton – 19.33

12. UCLA – 17

13. LSU – 13

14. Azusa Pacific – 11

15. TCU – 8

T16. Purdue – 5

T16. Long Beach State – 5

18. Stanford – 3

Final Women’s Team Scores

1. #3 Texas Tech – 82.33

2. #4 Illinois – 68.33

3. #25 USC – 60.5

4. Arizona State – 60

5. Texas – 56

6. UCLA – 49.83

7. #24 New Mexico – 30

8. Ole Miss – 26.5

9. Cal – 23.5

10. Iowa – 22.5

11. Arizona – 22

12. #22 TCU – 19

13. Long Beach State – 16

14. Azusa Pacific – 14.5

15. Purdue – 14

T16. BYU – 6

T16. #7 Stanford – 6

18. #21 LSU – 1

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Qualifying)

14. Joseph Michel – 6.83aq

17. Tarique Wright – 6.88aq

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Prelims)

12. Joseph Michel – 6.80a – SB, T-No. 14 Ole Miss History

16. Tarique Wright – 6.86a – PR

Men’s 400-Meter Dash

31. Wesley Todd – 48.11a – First Collegiate 400

48. Alec Reed – 49.95a – First Collegiate 400

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay

9. Max Armstrong, Marcus Dropik, Tarique Wright, Alec Reed – 3:13.61a

Men’s “A” Pole Vault

7. John Kendricks – 5.24m/17-02.25

8. Logan Kelley – 5.09m/16-08.25

Women’s Triple Jump

7. Dieusi Armand – 12.51m/41-00.50

13. Madison Martinez – 11.82m/38-09.50

16.Kyla McLaurin – 11.44m/37-06.50

FOUL Indya Dotson

Men’s Triple Jump

3. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 15.39m/50-6

11. Mikoy Holmes – 14.52m/47-07.75 – Ties Indoor PR

13. Gavin Nembhard – 14.26m/46-09.50

Women’s Shot Put

2. Akaoma Odeluga – 17.80m/58-04.75

6. Mensi Stiff – 16.45m/53-11.75

FOUL Skylar Soli

Men’s Shot Put

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 20.39m/66-10.75

12. Mason Hickel – 17.33m/56-10.25

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION

Men’s 200-Meter (Invite)

12. Jordan Urrutia – 21.24 – PR, No. 7 Ole Miss History, 2025 SEC No. 5 Freshman

Men’s 200-Meter Dash (Unseeded)

10. Wesley Todd – 21.21 – PR, No. 5 Ole Miss History, Ole Miss Freshman Record, 2025 SEC No. 4 Freshman

26. Tarique Wright – 21.67 – First Collegiate 200

Women’s 800-Meter

8. Adie Luna – 2:17.34a (2:16.57) – First Collegiate

DNF Frances Luna

Men’s 800-Meter

5. Marcus Dropik – 1:49.40a (1:48.79) – SB

7. Max Armstrong – 1:50.65a (1:50.03)

Men’s High Jump

1. Arvesta Troupe – 2.21m/7-3 – Overall PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, 2025 U.S. No. 5, NCAA No. 3, SEC No. 2

T8. Guy Bond – 2.03m/6-8

Women’s “A” Pole Vault

T6. Lily Beattie – 4.02m/13-02.25 – Ties PR, T-No. 8 Ole Miss History Indoors

12. Samara McConnell – 3.72m/12-02.5

Women’s “B” Pole Vault

6. Katie McFarland – 3.87m/12-08.25

Men’s “B” Pole Vault

T4. Drew O’Connor – 4.94m/16-02.50 – SB

T6. Ford Maberry – 4.94m/16-02.50 – Overall PR, No. 15 Ole Miss History Indoors

Women’s Long Jump

8. Lizzie Hatton – 6.08m/19-11.50 – Overall PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History Indoors

14. Indya Dotson – 5.85m/19-02.50 – PR

Women’s Weight Throw

4. Skylar Soli – 20.96m/68-09.25 – PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 23, SEC No. 5

5. Akaoma Odeluga – 20.68m/67-10.25

Men’s Weight Throw

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 24.17m/79-03.75 – PR, Ole Miss Record, No. 12 Collegiate History, 2025 World No. 4, U.S. No. 3, NCAA No. 3, SEC No. 1

3. Bryson Smith – 21.75m/71-04.25

8. Jake Dalton – 20.47m/67-2 – PR, No. 9 Ole Miss History

9. Mason Hickel – 19.55m/64-01.75

10. Costen Campion – 19.28m/63-03.25

Women’s Pentathlon

Nyajah Gordon – 2,478 points, 13th Place

60-Meter Hurdles: 9th, 8.77 – 959 points – PR

High Jump: NH

Shot Put: 14th, 6.73m/22-01 – 318 points

Long Jump: 10th, 5.32m/17-05.5 – 648 points – PR

800-Meter: 10th, 2:41.75 – 553 points – PR