Connect with us

Rebels

Ole Miss Track & Field wraps up final day in New Mexico

Published

15 hours ago

on

Ole Miss at New Mexico track meet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ole Miss track and field put together a string of solid finishes to conclude the final day of the New Mexico Classic on Saturday.

Coming off a record-setting performance in the weight throw yesterday, Bowerman watch list member Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan recorded a throw of 20.39m/66-10.75 to finish first overall in the shot put Saturday. Robinson-O’Hagan heads into his final regular season meet undefeated in both the shot put and weight throw.

Meanwhile, in the women’s shot put, sophomore Akaoma Odeluga finished second at 17.80m/58-04.75, while fellow sophomore Mensi Stiff claimed sixth at 16.45m/53-11.75.

In the triple jump, senior Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley finished third overall at 15.39m/50-6 in the men’s jump, while fellow senior Dieusi Armand claimed seventh place at 12.51m/41-00.50 for the women.

In the men’s pole vault invitational, sophomore transfer John Kendricks finished seventh at 5.24m/17-02.25, and was immediately followed by junior Logan Kelley in eighth place at 5.09m/16-08.25.

On the track, junior Joseph Michel (14th, 6.83) and freshman Tarique Wright (17th, 6.88) both made it through the qualifying round of the 60-meter dash. The Rebel men did not qualify in the following round, but Michel finished at a season-best of 6.80, which is tied for No. 14 in Ole Miss history, while Wright ran a career-best of 6.86.

After the second day of the New Mexico Classic, the 10th-ranked Rebel men remained in third place of the team standings and finished with a total of 52.33 points – trailing only No. 3 USC (101.5) and No. 7 Texas Tech (79). The Ole Miss women climbed to eighth place, finishing with a total of 26.5 points.

Ole Miss will return to competition on Feb. 14-15 for a weekend split three ways, with one delegation heading to Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and the other two set for Boston’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational.

Final Men’s Team Scores

1. #3 USC – 101.5

2. #7 Texas Tech – 79

3. #10 Ole Miss – 52.33

T4. #19 Arizona State – 48

T4. Arizona – 48

6. #9 Illinois – 43

7. #14 Texas – 42.83

8. #20 New Mexico – 25

T9. #23 Iowa – 23

T9. Cal – 23

11. Cal State Fullerton – 19.33

12. UCLA – 17

13. LSU – 13

14. Azusa Pacific – 11

15. TCU – 8

T16. Purdue – 5

T16. Long Beach State – 5

18. Stanford – 3

Final Women’s Team Scores

1. #3 Texas Tech – 82.33

2. #4 Illinois – 68.33

3. #25 USC – 60.5

4. Arizona State – 60

5. Texas – 56

6. UCLA – 49.83

7. #24 New Mexico – 30

8. Ole Miss – 26.5

9. Cal – 23.5

10. Iowa – 22.5

11. Arizona – 22

12. #22 TCU – 19

13. Long Beach State – 16

14. Azusa Pacific – 14.5

15. Purdue – 14

T16. BYU – 6

T16. #7 Stanford – 6

18. #21 LSU – 1

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Qualifying)

14. Joseph Michel – 6.83aq

17. Tarique Wright – 6.88aq

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Prelims)

12. Joseph Michel – 6.80a – SB, T-No. 14 Ole Miss History

16. Tarique Wright – 6.86a – PR

Men’s 400-Meter Dash 

31. Wesley Todd – 48.11a – First Collegiate 400

48. Alec Reed – 49.95a – First Collegiate 400

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay 

9. Max Armstrong, Marcus Dropik, Tarique Wright, Alec Reed – 3:13.61a

Men’s “A” Pole Vault 

7. John Kendricks – 5.24m/17-02.25

8. Logan Kelley – 5.09m/16-08.25

Women’s Triple Jump

7. Dieusi Armand – 12.51m/41-00.50

13. Madison Martinez – 11.82m/38-09.50

16.Kyla McLaurin – 11.44m/37-06.50

FOUL Indya Dotson

Men’s Triple Jump

3. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 15.39m/50-6

11. Mikoy Holmes – 14.52m/47-07.75 – Ties Indoor PR

13. Gavin Nembhard – 14.26m/46-09.50

Women’s Shot Put 

2. Akaoma Odeluga – 17.80m/58-04.75

6. Mensi Stiff – 16.45m/53-11.75

FOUL Skylar Soli

Men’s Shot Put

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 20.39m/66-10.75

12. Mason Hickel – 17.33m/56-10.25

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION

Men’s 200-Meter (Invite)

12. Jordan Urrutia – 21.24 – PR, No. 7 Ole Miss History, 2025 SEC No. 5 Freshman

Men’s 200-Meter Dash (Unseeded)

10. Wesley Todd – 21.21 – PR, No. 5 Ole Miss History, Ole Miss Freshman Record, 2025 SEC No. 4 Freshman

26. Tarique Wright – 21.67 – First Collegiate 200

Women’s 800-Meter 

8. Adie Luna – 2:17.34a (2:16.57) – First Collegiate

DNF Frances Luna

Men’s 800-Meter

5. Marcus Dropik – 1:49.40a (1:48.79) – SB

7. Max Armstrong – 1:50.65a (1:50.03)

Men’s High Jump 

1. Arvesta Troupe – 2.21m/7-3 – Overall PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, 2025 U.S. No. 5, NCAA No. 3, SEC No. 2

T8. Guy Bond – 2.03m/6-8

Women’s “A” Pole Vault

T6. Lily Beattie – 4.02m/13-02.25 – Ties PR, T-No. 8 Ole Miss History Indoors

12. Samara McConnell – 3.72m/12-02.5

Women’s “B” Pole Vault

6. Katie McFarland – 3.87m/12-08.25

Men’s “B” Pole Vault 

T4. Drew O’Connor – 4.94m/16-02.50 – SB

T6. Ford Maberry – 4.94m/16-02.50 – Overall PR, No. 15 Ole Miss History Indoors

Women’s Long Jump

8. Lizzie Hatton – 6.08m/19-11.50 – Overall PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History Indoors

14. Indya Dotson – 5.85m/19-02.50 – PR

Women’s Weight Throw

4. Skylar Soli – 20.96m/68-09.25 – PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 23, SEC No. 5

5. Akaoma Odeluga – 20.68m/67-10.25

Men’s Weight Throw 

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 24.17m/79-03.75 – PR, Ole Miss Record, No. 12 Collegiate History, 2025 World No. 4, U.S. No. 3, NCAA No. 3, SEC No. 1

3. Bryson Smith – 21.75m/71-04.25

8. Jake Dalton – 20.47m/67-2 – PR, No. 9 Ole Miss History

9. Mason Hickel – 19.55m/64-01.75

10. Costen Campion – 19.28m/63-03.25

Women’s Pentathlon 

Nyajah Gordon – 2,478 points, 13th Place

60-Meter Hurdles: 9th, 8.77 – 959 points – PR

High Jump: NH

Shot Put: 14th, 6.73m/22-01 – 318 points

Long Jump: 10th, 5.32m/17-05.5 – 648 points – PR

800-Meter: 10th, 2:41.75 – 553 points – PR

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.