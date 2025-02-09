Connect with us

Basketball

AJ Brown shines in Super Bowl as Eagles crush Chiefs

AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles made history in Super Bowl LIX, routing the Chiefs 40-22. See how the former Rebel impacted the game.

Published

39 minutes ago

on

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs

Ole Miss has another Super Bowl champion to add to its list of former players to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

AJ Brown, who played for Ole Miss from 2016-2018, and the Philadelphia Eagles put on a dominant showing in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the franchise’s second championship 40-22.

Brown was targeted five times and ended the game with three catches for 43 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass late in the first half that gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead. It was about this time the reality of what was taking place set in – the Eagles were going to dominate the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions.

Don’t let that final score fool you. The game wasn’t anywhere near close to the 18-point final score. The Chiefs didn’t even cross into Philadelphia’s side of the field until the second half and the Eagles’ offense did whatever it wanted in the air.

However, if the game had gone in a different direction one of Brown’s two targets that didn’t result in a catch would’ve highly scrutinized.

On the Eagles’ first possession, facing a fourth-and-two from midfield, Jalen Hurts completed a deep pass down the right sideline for a 32-yard gain. However, Brown was flagged for pass interference after one of his hands hit (touched?) a defender’s facemask. Philadelphia wound up punting on the next play.

If Kansas City had went to have the kind of game the Eagles did, all of the conspiracy theorists would’ve had more fuel for their fires. But the Chiefs didn’t and no conspiracy can be made to write off the dominance Brown and the Eagles displayed in New Orleans.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

