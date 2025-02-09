Basketball
AJ Brown shines in Super Bowl as Eagles crush Chiefs
AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles made history in Super Bowl LIX, routing the Chiefs 40-22. See how the former Rebel impacted the game.
Ole Miss has another Super Bowl champion to add to its list of former players to lift the Lombardi Trophy.
AJ Brown, who played for Ole Miss from 2016-2018, and the Philadelphia Eagles put on a dominant showing in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the franchise’s second championship 40-22.
AJ Brown: SUPER BOWL CHAMPION📖#SuperBowlLIX | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/rkWDVMW0AV
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 10, 2025
Brown was targeted five times and ended the game with three catches for 43 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass late in the first half that gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead. It was about this time the reality of what was taking place set in – the Eagles were going to dominate the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions.
AJ BROWN! In for six!#ProRebs | #HottyToddy
pic.twitter.com/FDE6eKrDdL
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 10, 2025
Don’t let that final score fool you. The game wasn’t anywhere near close to the 18-point final score. The Chiefs didn’t even cross into Philadelphia’s side of the field until the second half and the Eagles’ offense did whatever it wanted in the air.
However, if the game had gone in a different direction one of Brown’s two targets that didn’t result in a catch would’ve highly scrutinized.
On the Eagles’ first possession, facing a fourth-and-two from midfield, Jalen Hurts completed a deep pass down the right sideline for a 32-yard gain. However, Brown was flagged for pass interference after one of his hands hit (touched?) a defender’s facemask. Philadelphia wound up punting on the next play.
Oh come on! You cannot call that pass interference call vs AJ Brown. That is just awful. So this is the kind of game it’s gonna be? Damn!
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 9, 2025
If Kansas City had went to have the kind of game the Eagles did, all of the conspiracy theorists would’ve had more fuel for their fires. But the Chiefs didn’t and no conspiracy can be made to write off the dominance Brown and the Eagles displayed in New Orleans.
AJ Brown hit LeBron's SILENCER celebration pic.twitter.com/vFUmNIJIyO
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2025
