Feb. 9, 2025

Audrey Gogniat Claims Individual Sweep, Ole Miss Rifle Finishes Second Overall at PRCs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – No. 6 Ole Miss made program history on its final day at the Patriot Rifle Conference Tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind., as Audrey Gogniat swept the individual board while leading the Rebels to a second-place team finish on Sunday.

Gogniat fired the fifth instance of a perfect 600 in air rifle in Ole Miss history, becoming just the second Rebel ever to do so. A day removed from setting the school record in smallbore, Gogniat’s immaculate air rifle performance gave her an 1197 aggregate. That score shatters Ole Miss’ previous best and is the highest score among all collegiate shooters in the NCAA this season.

Ole Miss became the only PRC program this season with two different athletes firing a perfect 600 in air rifle. Gogniat joined Lea Horvath, who shot her fourth ever 600 against Murray State earlier this season, as part of that group. Gogniat and Horvath are the only athletes in Ole Miss history to fire 600 in air rifle.

Ole Miss collectively reset the bar in terms of aggregate team scores. After setting the program-best smallbore tally on Saturday, the Rebels air rifle performance once again made a statement. Ole Miss shot 2382 in the event to tie the fifth-highest mark in program history en route to a third-place finish in the event. Ole Miss’ air rifle performance helped it leave Fort Wayne with the highest aggregate score in program history, of 4746 points.

Ole Miss’ previous record of 4740 was set against Memphis on Nov. 6, 2022. Horvath led the Rebels with an 1194 aggregate, which is the individual record that stood until Gogniat surpassed it today.

The Rebels have now shot the school aggregate record two times in their last three appearances, notably since the insertion of Gogniat into the starting rotation. She’s helped boost the air rifle aggregate to 2380 in the last four appearances, as well as improving its aggregate score to a 4743 average in the same span.

Jordan de Jesus and M’Leah Lambdin opened the Rebels scoring onslaught in the first relay. Both Rebels tallied at least a 590 and finished in the top 10 placement of the relay. De Jesus fired a 594 while Lambdin scored 590.

Gogniat jumped right into scoring in the second relay. The freshman phenom made quick work of her target, effectively ripping through the first 40 attempts and collecting 38 center shots. Her accuracy maintained through the final 20 shots, dialing into the final 10. Nine of her last 10 shots were 10.4 or better center shots, as she finished with over half the time allotted remaining.

Alongside Gogniat, Gracie Dinh toed the line for Ole Miss and fired a 595. She has yet to dip below 590 in the event for her career and upped her season average to 593.3.

In the final relay, Horvath took to the line alongside Katie Tedeschi. In what will be both of their final appearances in a conference tournament for Ole Miss, Horvath solidified the Rebels fifth-highest team score with her 593 draw. Tedeschi fired a 589, her second-highest score of the year.

After the third relay, Gogniat returned to the line to compete in the 24-shot championship round. Gogniat quickly established herself as the one to beat, firing a 10.9 on her first attempt. Battling it out with Alaska Fairbanks’ Cecelia Ossi, Gogniat eventually found herself back in the lead after athletes began getting eliminated.

Between the two stars of the field, Gogniat fired two 10.4 scores on her last two attempts, as Ossi shot a 10.3 and 9.8. This gave Gogniat a 254.2 finish in the championship round to Ossi’s 251.9, securing Gogniat’s title.

The Rebels will return home to celebrate its seniors on Feb. 15 for its final regular season doubleheader against Murray State and PRC rival TCU. The match will begin at 9 a.m.



