Basketball
Can Ole Miss prove voters wrong against No. 8 Kentucky?
Ole Miss women’s basketball didn’t get any good news Monday morning, but has a chance to end the day on a much higher note.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team fell further away from rejoining the top 25 with the latest version of the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.
The Rebels received only four votes, which seven votes less than they received a week ago. However, the Rebels have a unique opportunity to quickly show the voters the error in their ways.
Ole Miss will host No. 8 Kentucky on Monday night starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. It’ll be the Rebels’ third-straight game against ranked opponents. Last week, Ole Miss lost then-No. 15 Oklahoma 66-56 and before that had beaten then-No. 23 Vanderbilt 76-61.
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
1. UCLA (23-0)
2. Notre Dame (21-2)
3. Texas (24-2)
4. South Carolina (22-2)
5. LSU (25-1)
6. USC (21-2)
7. UConn (22-3)
8. Kentucky (19-2)
9. Ohio State (20-3)
10. North Carolina State (19-4)
11. TCU (22-3)
12. North Carolina (21-4)
13. Duke (19-5)
14. Kansas State (22-3)
15. Tennessee (17-6)
16. Oklahoma (17-6)
17. Maryland (19-5)
18. West Virginia (19-4)
19. Georgia Tech (20-4)
20. Oklahoma State (19-4)
21. Alabama (20-5)
22. Michigan State (18-5)
23. Florida State (19-5)
24. Creighton (20-4)
25. Baylor (20-5)
Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota St. 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Mississippi 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Louisville 1, Grand Canyon 1.
