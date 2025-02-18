Connect with us

Rebels

Ole Miss women’s golf ties for fifth at the Moon Golf Invitational

1 day ago

Ole Miss Rebels golfer Caitlyn McNabb
Ole Miss Rebels golfer Caitlyn McNabb. | Ole Miss Sports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The 16th-ranked Ole Miss women’s golf team tied for fifth at the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday, finishing ahead of five top-25 programs from the latest rankings from Scoreboard Powered By Clippd. 

The Rebels shot an even par 288 as a team during the tourney’s final round and finished the event at 875 (+11) at Suntree Country Club, in Melbourne, Florida. Senior Caitlyn Macnab and sophomore Nicole Gal both placed inside the top 10 individually.

Macnab tallied her third top-10 finish of the season, carding a 1-under, 71, on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 1-under and tied for sixth place. Macnab, who is ranked No. 38 nationally as an individual, has finished under par in four of her six tournaments this year. Macnab’s only blemish on Tuesday came with a bogey on her final hole of the day at the 165-yard, par-3, No. 3.

For the second time this tournament, Gal fired a 2-under (70) on her way to a 10th place finish at even par at the Moon Golf Invitational. Gal finished third in both total birdies (42) and par-4 scoring (3.90) in the 90-player field in Melbourne. The Oakville, Ontario, native made 16 pars and two birdies in her final round.

Kajsalotta Svarvar wrapped up tournament play with a 73 (+1) on Tuesday and tied for 27th place at 5-over on the tourney. It marked Svarvar’s fourth finish this season inside the top 30. 

Sophie Linder was the final counting score for the Rebels as the sophomore from Carthage, Tennessee, shot 2-over (74) during the final round of play. Linder finished at 15-over during the three-day event and tied for 76th place.

Filippa Sundquist rounded out the rotation for the Rebels on Tuesday, shooting a 9-over, 81, during the final round, finishing in 70th place at 230 (+14) for the tournament.

Ole Miss will be back in action at the Gators Invitational, set to run March 7-9, in Gainesville, Florida.

THE REBELS

T6. Caitlyn Macnab: 70-74-71—215 (-1)

T10. Nicole Gal: 70-76-70—216 (E)

T27. Kajsalotta Svarvar: 76-72-73—221 (+5)

T70. Filippa Sundquist: 76-73-81—230 (+14)

T76. Sophie Linder: 82-76-74—232 (+16)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #7 Florida State: 286-287-289—862 (-2)

2. #12 Wake Forest: 297-285-283—865 (+1)

3. #4 South Carolina: 296-286-284—866 (+2)

4. #6 Texas: 294-296-282—872 (+8)

T5. #16 Ole Miss: 292-295-288—875 (+11)

T5. #18 Texas A&M: 292-288-295—875 (+11)

7. #21 Auburn: 296-295-286—877 (+13)

8. #9 Northwestern: 296-297-286—879 (+15)

9. #34 UCF: 291-300-294—885 (+21)

10. #15 North Carolina: 302-300-286—888 (+24)

11. Louisville: 296-294-299—889 (+25)

12. #10 Virginia: 293-301-298—892 (+28)

T13. Alabama: 298-296-302—896 (+32)

T13. #41 Tennessee: 305-296-295—896 (+32)

15. #19 LSU: 301-305-296—902 (+38)

16. #40 Clemson: 303-304-304—911 (+47)

17. Augusta: 316-319-301—936 (+72)

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

