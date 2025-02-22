Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss drops second straight game in dangerous stretch, falling to Vandy

Ole Miss needs to get back to winning and Ole Miss is now on a two-game losing streak; Auburn next

4 hours ago

Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) reacts after a called foul against Vanderbilt
Ole Miss Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) reacts after a called foul against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While Ole Miss’ 77-72 road loss against Vanderbilt won’t eliminate any of the Rebels’ goals, they probably won’t be ranked next week.

That’s just the nature of college basketball this time of the year. In a league where some project as many as 12 or 13 teams being selected for the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss should be safe there.

But they have to get back to winning and Ole Miss is now on a two-game losing streak after falling to Mississippi State at home last week.

It won’t get any easier, going to Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) had four players in double-figures led by Chris Manon with 16 points. Ole Miss forward Malik Dia led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Vanderbilt stormed out of the gates making four of their first seven three-point attempts. The Commodores would lead by as many as 19 in the first half, taking a 36-17 lead with 5:01 remaining.

Ole Miss would close the half on a 16-5 run, cutting the deficit to eight at the break. Sean Pedulla and Dia each scored 10 points over the first 20 minutes of action to lead the Rebels.

The Rebels would win the first four minutes of the second half, storming back to take a 47-46, lead with 16:08 to play. Ole Miss hit five of their first seven shots, including two triples from the guard tandem of Pedulla and Jaylen Murray.

Vanderbilt would extend the lead back to four before five straight points from Malik Dia to give Ole Miss a 64-62, lead with 7:12 to play.

The Commodores would push the lead back to five after a Chris Manon dunk made it 69-64, Vandy with 3:47 left in regulation, later pushing it to seven with 2:47 to play.

Ole Miss cut the deficit to five before Pedulla and Dia forced a Vanderbilt turnover in the backcourt with 1:39 to play. The Commodores would force a critical Rebel turnover, getting the ball back with 1:18 left.

Ole Miss forced another turnover followed by a Pedulla layup in transition, making it 73-70 Vanderbilt with 1:02 on the clock. Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel would convert a pair of free throws pushing the lead back to five to help close it out.

Ole Miss returns to the hardwood Wednesday in a matchup at No. 1 Auburn (24-2, 12-1 SEC). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) and Ole Miss guard Dre Davis (14) fight for a rebound

Vanderbilt Commodores guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) and Ole Miss Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) fight for a rebound during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NOTABLES

• Malik Dia led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. It marked his third 20-point game of the season and his 10th scoring in double-figures.

• Dia also led Ole Miss on the glass with seven rebounds.

• Sean Pedulla tallied his fourth 20-point game this season with 21 points on 50.0 percent shooting. It marked his 20th game this season scoring in double-figures.

• Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss in passing with five helpers. It marked his 12th game this season with five or more assists.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

