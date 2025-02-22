Ole Miss hosting Mizzou on senior day for record-setting group

OXFORD, Miss. – With just three games remaining in the regular season, Ole Miss women’s basketball will welcome Missouri for its senior day matchup at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. Tipoff between the Rebels and Tigers will be at 2 p.m., streaming on SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

RV/RV Ole Miss Rebels (17-8, 8-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 7th Season at Ole Miss (120-92) • 12th Season in Career (214-155)

Missouri Tigers (13-15, 2-11 SEC)

Head Coach: Robin Pingeton • 15th Season at Missouri (249-214) • 29th Season in Career (584-371)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Joe Malfa

Color: Bria Goss

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SENIOR DAY

Ole Miss women’s basketball will extend its gratitude to five graduating seniors at its next home game on Sunday.

KK Deans, Starr Jacobs, Tameiya Sadler and Kennedy Todd-Williams are all set to walk on court pregame to be honored, each with their own unique stories of how they made names for themselves as Rebels.

Madison Scott, one of the most prolific Rebels in program history, was recognized in last season’s senior day, therefore will not be walking prior to the matchup against the Tigers.

This years’ senior class has led Ole Miss to a 17-8 overall and 8-5 SEC record. The group has helped Ole Miss reach new heights and personally helped rewrite the program record books.

This season, Ole Miss set the school record for widest margin of victory with a 65-point gap over Alabama State. Against Alcorn State, Ole Miss shot 67.3 percent from the field to set the program record. On two occasions, the Rebels held their opponents to only 24 points, the fewest allowed by a Rebel squad in program history.

OLE MISS VS. MISSOURI

Ole Miss and Missouri will face each other for just the 18th time in series history. The Rebels have claimed the last three matchups against the Tigers, but still trail the series, 13-4.

Ole Miss held Missouri to sub-50-point scores in two of the last three wins, including last season when the Rebels claimed a 66-45 victory. It’s the biggest win over the Tigers in series history.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott led the charge for Ole Miss, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Todd-Williams led the team with four assists while Tyia Singleton hauled in nine boards. Missouri made only 17 field goals against Ole Miss while turning the ball over 18 times. None of Missouri’s field goals came from 3-point range.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Ole Miss traveled to Columbia and left with its first victory ever in Mizzou Arena. The Rebels squashed the Tigers, 67-45, allowing the fewest points in an SEC road game since 1991.

Ole Miss held Missouri scoreless from long distance for the first time on this day as Scott nearly registered a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Lashonda Monk grabbed a season-high seven steals for the Rebels while Caitlin McGee had a career and team high 10 rebounds.

Ole Miss claimed victory in the only matchup of the 20th century between the two teams. In Oxford, the Rebels emerged victorious, 64-58, on Jan. 5, 1981.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Robin Pingeton is in her 15th season leading the Missouri women’s basketball program. She’s guided the Tigers to an overall winning record in her time in Columbia, despite a 13-15 record entering Sunday’s contest.

Missouri is a top tier 3-point shooting team, making 37.3 percent of their shots. The Tigers rank 12th in the nation in that stat, and have the second highest 3-point shooting percentage in the SEC.

Abbey Schreacke and Grace Slaughter lead the charge in the shooting department for Missouri, having made 59 and 51 this season, respectively.

Slaughter is Missouri’s best overall scorer, leading the team with 15.5 points per game. She’s shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range on the year while adding 3.4 rebounds.

She holds the ninth highest field goal percentage in the SEC and the sixth best free throw percentage in the conference.

Slaughter scored 10 points in last season’s contest against the Rebels, but Ole Miss held her without a triple for the game’s entirety. Schreacke also appeared in 22 minutes off the bench, but only scored six points.

In the paint, Laniah Randle and Angelique Ngalakulondi guard Missouri’s basket. Randle hauls in 6.2 rebounds per game, while Ngalakulondi paces the Tigers in blocks with 23 this season.

LAST TIME OUT

KK Deans had a tremendous game, scoring 22 points for Ole Miss last Sunday afternoon, but the team ultimately fell short against No. 15/16 Tennessee, 80-71, in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Food City Center.

The Rebels forced the Lady Volunteers to make 20 turnovers, while Ole Miss committed 11 steals and four different Rebels scored at least 10 points.

Deans had another solid shooting effort, dropping a personal season-high six shots from beyond the arc. She’s the third Rebel this season to hit at least five threes in a game.

She led the team for the fifth time this season with a season-high 22 points, her ninth game this season in double figures. Deans’ point total is an Ole Miss career high, as she has now scored 20-plus in two games this season.

SEASON SUPERLATIVES

Ole Miss is on the verge of securing multiple season records as regular season play is starting to wind down.

Through 25 games, the Rebels have outscored its opponents 1911-1386, a 525-point gap, which is presently the second-widest season-long margin in program history.

The Rebels also average 76.4 points per game, the most by an Ole Miss team since the 2006-07 season.

Currently it’s the seventh-highest average in program history, and only sits less than one point per game below the No. 5 spot when the 1984-85 Rebels averaged 77.1.

KK ‘SHARPSHOOTING’ DEANS

Deans had another solid shooting effort, dropping a personal season-high six shots from beyond the arc versus the Lady Volunteers. She’s the third Rebel this season to hit at least five threes in a game.

Deans is also the first Rebel to make six 3-pointers since the 2019-20 season when Deja Cage also converted six against Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2020.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.