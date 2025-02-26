No. 1 Auburn extends Ole Miss losing streak to three games

Ole Miss had a tough task Wednesday night to end its losing streak with road trip to the nation’s top-ranked team, Auburn. And despite their best efforts, the Rebels’ losing streak was stretched to three games after falling 106-76 to the Tigers.

Auburn would control the offensive end of the floor hitting 8-of-10 to start the game including four triples. After trailing 36-14 with 8:05 to play, the Rebels began to chip away at the Auburn lead. Ole Miss hit six of their final eight shots and were led by Sean Pedulla and Matthew Murrell who combined for 21 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Ole Miss would cut the deficit to six with 2:09 to play before halftime but Auburn was able to push the lead back to double digits, leading 50-40 at the break. The Rebels would cut the Auburn lead to eight to start the second half, but Auburn would push the lead back to double digits for the remainder of the contest.

Pedulla ended the game as the Rebels’ leading scorer with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Jaemyn Brakefield was second with 13 points and both Murrell and Dre Davis each had 12.

Auburn had two players score more than 20 points, including player of the year candidate Johni Broome with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Chad Baker-Mazara had 22 points and Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Chaney Johnson each scored 13 points.

Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7 SEC) will have a better chance to end its losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Oklahoma to Oxford, Miss. The game will air on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m.