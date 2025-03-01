Ole Miss survives last-second shot to beat Oklahoma

Selection Sunday is 15 days away and while some teams are certain to earn an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. Others, though, are fighting for one of a few spots.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that Ole Miss, a team with strong odds of making the tournament, was in a dogfight with Oklahoma, a bubble team looking to get a big win, all game long Saturday. But the Rebels were able to escape with an 87-84 win.

Following an Ole Miss timeout after Oklahoma had taken an 84-82 lead, Sean Pedulla and nailed a three-pointer to put the Rebels ahead. The Rebels’ defense forced a turnover on the ensuing Sooners’ possession and made a pair of free throws to take an 87-84 lead with six seconds left to play.

Oklahoma, somewhat miraculously, was able to get one last shot off a steal following an Ole Miss inbound pass. However, the last-second shot bounced off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded, securing the Rebels’ win.

Pedulla led the Rebels with 26 points (8-16 field goals) that included five three-pointers. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 points and Dre Davis had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

Oklahoma was led by Dayton Forsythe who had 25 points and missed just two field goals in Saturday’s game. Duke Miles added 15 points and Jeremiah Fears had 13, as well as five rebounds and seven assists.

Ole Miss will finish off the regular season with one of the nation’s most difficult final two games. The Rebels will host No. 5 Tennessee (23-5, 10-5 SEC) at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2 and then hit the road to face No. 3 Florida (24-4, 11-4 SEC) in the season finale.