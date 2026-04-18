Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – February 17, 2026

Financial / Consent Items

The board will consider routine approvals including department accounts payable, minutes from the April 7 meeting, and emergency purchases tied to Winter Storm Fern (January 23-26). Surplus equipment items include two OFD fitness machines, multiple pieces of mTrade Park equipment (edger, tiller, ice machine, copier, sprayers, weedeaters), and two Oxford Utilities trucks. A Ford F-150 transfers from Buildings and Grounds to the Park Commission, and a GMC truck moves from Engineering to the City Shop.

Proclamation

The board will recognize Annie Lee Driver Williams on her 100th birthday. Williams is a lifelong Oxford resident who worked for the family of Coach John Vaught at Ole Miss and is now the oldest living member of her community. Her birthday falls on the date of the meeting itself, April 21, 2026.

Winter Storm Fern Recovery

Two FEMA-related items are on the agenda: extending the Local State of Emergency and authorizing Mayor Robyn Tannehill to sign the MEMA Public Assistance Agreement (FEMA-4899) so Oxford Electric can seek federal reimbursement for storm-related expenses. The standard cost split is 75% federal, with the remaining 25% divided between state and local government.

Development Services Annex Bids

Eight bids came in for finish upgrades at 715 Molly Barr Road. The low base bid was J.P. Corp General Contractors at $203,000 ($271,000 with all alternates). RKA Construction was second at $221,119 ($296,801 with alternates). The high bid was Craddock Construction at $312,145 ($405,245 with alternates).

Planning

Case #3341, a first reading only requiring no vote yet, would update The Lamar TND regulating plan on Main Street to reflect the completed Molly Barr/Chickasaw roundabout and add civic/green space. The Planning Commission recommended approval 6-0 on April 13. Two plat amendments are also on the agenda: one at 130 Slack Road (Charter Hospitality/Chan Patel) and a final amendment for The Oaks at Oxford Commons Phases 19 & 27 on Woodbine Drive, where staff recommends denial due to concerns about a proposed lot vacation for future road connectivity.

Engineering

The board will consider accepting the completed Molly Barr/Chickasaw roundabout and advertising for reverse auction bids on a new dump truck with snowplow attachment.

Events / Permits

Parade and assembly permits are up for the Country Club of Oxford fireworks (July 3, rain dates July 2 or 5), the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Kids’ 4th of July Parade (July 4, 9-10 a.m.), an End of All Music in the Park event (May 3, 5-7 p.m.), and the Destination Oxford Car Show (May 16, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.). Also on the list is a Second Line Parade honoring Ron Shapiro on August 27.

Other

The board will consider the 2026-2027 Rural Transit 5311 Grant and a BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) federal grant application. An executive session may follow adjournment.



AGENDA

Regular Meeting

April 21, 2026

5:00 p.m.

City Hall Courtroom

