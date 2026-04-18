Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – February 17, 2026

Financial / Consent Items
The board will consider routine approvals including department accounts payable, minutes from the April 7 meeting, and emergency purchases tied to Winter Storm Fern (January 23-26). Surplus equipment items include two OFD fitness machines, multiple pieces of mTrade Park equipment (edger, tiller, ice machine, copier, sprayers, weedeaters), and two Oxford Utilities trucks. A Ford F-150 transfers from Buildings and Grounds to the Park Commission, and a GMC truck moves from Engineering to the City Shop.
Proclamation
The board will recognize Annie Lee Driver Williams on her 100th birthday. Williams is a lifelong Oxford resident who worked for the family of Coach John Vaught at Ole Miss and is now the oldest living member of her community. Her birthday falls on the date of the meeting itself, April 21, 2026.
Winter Storm Fern Recovery
Two FEMA-related items are on the agenda: extending the Local State of Emergency and authorizing Mayor Robyn Tannehill to sign the MEMA Public Assistance Agreement (FEMA-4899) so Oxford Electric can seek federal reimbursement for storm-related expenses. The standard cost split is 75% federal, with the remaining 25% divided between state and local government.
Development Services Annex Bids
Eight bids came in for finish upgrades at 715 Molly Barr Road. The low base bid was J.P. Corp General Contractors at $203,000 ($271,000 with all alternates). RKA Construction was second at $221,119 ($296,801 with alternates). The high bid was Craddock Construction at $312,145 ($405,245 with alternates).
Planning
Case #3341, a first reading only requiring no vote yet, would update The Lamar TND regulating plan on Main Street to reflect the completed Molly Barr/Chickasaw roundabout and add civic/green space. The Planning Commission recommended approval 6-0 on April 13. Two plat amendments are also on the agenda: one at 130 Slack Road (Charter Hospitality/Chan Patel) and a final amendment for The Oaks at Oxford Commons Phases 19 & 27 on Woodbine Drive, where staff recommends denial due to concerns about a proposed lot vacation for future road connectivity.
Engineering
The board will consider accepting the completed Molly Barr/Chickasaw roundabout and advertising for reverse auction bids on a new dump truck with snowplow attachment.
Events / Permits
Parade and assembly permits are up for the Country Club of Oxford fireworks (July 3, rain dates July 2 or 5), the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Kids’ 4th of July Parade (July 4, 9-10 a.m.), an End of All Music in the Park event (May 3, 5-7 p.m.), and the Destination Oxford Car Show (May 16, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.). Also on the list is a Second Line Parade honoring Ron Shapiro on August 27.
Other
The board will consider the 2026-2027 Rural Transit 5311 Grant and a BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) federal grant application. An executive session may follow adjournment.
AGENDA
Regular Meeting
April 21, 2026
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Regular Agenda: Financial Administration Office
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Board of Aldermen meeting on April 7, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request approval of the accounts for all city departments. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request approval of Emergency Purchases made as a result of Winter Storm Fern, which occurred January 23-26, 2026. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Consider the consent agenda
- Fixed Assets Management
- Request permission to declare equipment from the Oxford Fire Department as surplus and authorize its disposal. (Joey Gardner)
- Request permission to declare equipment from mTrade Park as surplus and authorize its disposal. (Brad Freeman)
- Request permission to transfer equipment from the Building and Grounds Department to the Park Commission. (Mike Grant)
- Request permission to transfer equipment from the Development Services – Engineering Department to the City Shop. (John Crawley)
- Request permission to declare equipment from Oxford Utilities as surplus and authorize its disposal. (Rob Neely)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request approval to refund an adoption fee for the Oxford Animal Resource Center. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Request permission to approve donations on behalf of the Oxford Animal Resource Center. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments in accordance the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission to approve Charles Hassler as a driver for Local Bike Taxi, LLC. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to accept a donation of $1,200.00 for trees for the Environmental Services Department from the Keep America Beautiful’s Greenest Greens project. (Amberlyn Liles)
- Request approval of a proclamation celebrating the 100th Birthday of Annie Lee Driver Williams.
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Conference Center to attend the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College to be held May 31, 2026, to June 5, 2026, in Macon, Georgia, at an estimated cost of $1,873.58. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Conference Center to attend and sponsor the Council of Association Executives Lunch and Learn on May 13, 2026, in Montgomery, Alabama, at an estimated cost of $424.13. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Trey Howze Speaking Event on May 19, 2026, in Flowood, Mississippi, at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Advanced Roadside Impairment Expert Training to be held May 19–20, 2026, in Columbus, Mississippi, at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for three employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the FAA 107 Drone Test Preparation Course to be held May 5– 7, 2026, in Desoto County, Mississippi, at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from Oxford Utilities to attend training in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 23, 2026, at no cost to the city. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission for seven employees from the Environmental Services Department to attend the MS SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America) Spring Conference to be held May 18–21, 2026, in Biloxi, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $1,904.00. (Amberlyn Liles)
- Human Resources:
- Request permission to amend a previously approved personnel action for the Environmental Services Department from the April 7, 2026, Board of Aldermen Regular meeting. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire nine concessionaires and to promote one concessionaire to grill cook for mTrade Park. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire four seasonal landscapers for the Buildings and Grounds — Landscape Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of one employee from the Development Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of two employees from Oxford Utilities. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire one employee for Oxford Utilities. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the lateral transfer of one employee from the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the promotion of two employees from the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the change of one employee from full- time to part- time status in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Fixed Assets Management
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Consider extending the Local State of Emergency. (Shane Fortner)
- Request permission for the Mayor to sign the Certifications and Assurances for the 2026-2027 Rural Transit 5311 Grant. (Donna Zampella)
- Request permission to authorize the Mayor to sign MEMA Public Assistance State and Local Disaster Assistance Agreement (FEMA-4899) for Oxford Utilities to receive FEMA/MEMA reimbursement for expenses associated with Winter Storm Fern. (Rob Neely)
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- Request permission to approve a parade/assembly permit for the Country Club of Oxford to host a fireworks event on July 3, 2026 (with alternate weather days July 2 or July 5, 2026) from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a parade/assembly permit for the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council to host a Kids’ 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a parade/assembly permit for the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council to host an Annual Second Line Parade and Celebration for Ron Shapiro on August 27, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a parade/assembly permit for the End of All Music to host the Music in the Park Event on May 3, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a parade/assembly permit for the Destination Oxford Car Show to host a car show on May 16, 2026 from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Request approval for Case #3240, Plat Amendment for ‘Lots G, H, I, J, K & L Tallahatchie Oxford Baptist Assoc., First Amendment’ requested by Charter Hospitality, LLC (Chan Patel) for property located at 130 Slack Road (PPIN #9203). (Kate Kenwright)
- Request Final Plat Amendment for Case #3329, Plat Amendment for ‘The Oaks at Oxford Commons, Phases 19 & 27’ requested by Oxford Commons Lots IV, LLC (David Blackburn) for property located at 2118 Woodbine Drive (PPIN #43036). (Ben Requet)
- First Reading of a Zoning Map Amendment request (Case #3341) by Capstone Development (Mac Monteith), to amend the Lamar TND regulating plan for property located on Main Street (PPIN #41103). (Robert Baxter)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider bids for the Development Services Annex Project. (Mark Levy)
- Consider Change Order with ER Assist for Disaster Grant Services. (Mark Levy)
- Request permission to apply for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant and authorization of professional services contract for grant writing and administration. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Request permission to advertise for reverse auction bids for a new dump truck with a snowplow attachment. (John Crawley)
- Request permission to accept all construction and infrastructure associated with the new roundabout at Molly Barr Road and Chickasaw Road. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Adjourn.