Federico drives in walk-off winner over Murray State for 10th straight win

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss walked off Murray State (7-1) Wednesday night 8-7 in 10 innings to win their 10th game in a row.

It was their second 10th-inning walk-off of the season already, having already done it against Arkansas State on February 18.

The Rebels are off to their best start since the 2022 season in which they started 13-1.

Hayden Federico was the hero of the night driving in Brayden Randle with the game-winning single. The Rebels used three-straight one-out hits from Randle, Owen Paino, and Federico to win the game.

Judd Utermark hit two home runs for the first multi-home run game of his career. He finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. He now has seven long balls on the season, matching his combined total from his first two seasons.

Ryan Moerman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Isaac Humphrey also had two hits in the game.

Taylor Rabe made his collegiate debut after recovering from elbow surgery in 2024, starting the game and working two clean innings, giving up just two hits.

Ole Miss scored in the first inning on an RBI double from Moerman to take an early lead.

After the Racers answered with a run of their own in the top of the third, the Rebels answered right back in the bottom of the inning with two more runs on a Humphrey RBI double and a Campbell Smithwick bases-loaded walk.

Utermark hit his first solo shot in the fifth inning, just to the right of the batters’ eye, making it 4-1 Ole Miss.

Things took a turn in the seventh as the Racers put up six runs, five unearned and with two outs. They would take a 7-4 lead into the eighth inning.

Utermark cut into the lead with his second solo shot in the eighth, this time to straight away right field. Ole Miss would go into the ninth inning needing two runs to keep playing.

Down to their final out, Moerman and Humphrey hit back-to-back singles and Utermark walked to load the bases. On a 2-1 count, Will Furniss laced a ball to left center, tying the game, but Utermark was thrown out at the plate, sending the game into extra innings.

Walker Hooks came out of the bullpen in the tenth and kept the Racers off the board despite walking two hitters, giving the Rebels a chance at a comeback in the bottom of the tenth.

With one out in the inning, Randle doubled down the left field line and moved to third on a single to right by Paino. Federico stepped up to the plate and hit the first pitch he saw right through the gap on the right side, sending the Rebels home happy. There were only six pitches thrown in the inning.

Ole Miss will host Jacksonville State this weekend for their final non-conference series of the season.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.