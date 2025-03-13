Breaking down final 30 seconds of Rebels’ SEC Tournament win against Arkansas

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the calendar turning to March. For most of us it’s the end of freezing temperature and the start of a time of nice weather we can enjoy outside.

But it also marks the start of the some most exciting games we’ll see all year: March Madness.

That madness is no longer contained to the NCAA Tournament, but starts with the final week of the regular season and conference tournament games. For Ole Miss, it got its first taste of the madness Thursday against Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In typical, March Madness fashion, the Rebels won 83-80 on a last second after a huge bit of luck fell in the Rebels’ favor. Here’s how the final 29 seconds unfolded in the Rebels’ win.

:29 – Arkansas 80, Ole Miss 77

D.J. Wagner recovered an Ole Miss turnover for an easy jumper that gave Arkansas a three-point lead.

:20 – Arkansas 80, Ole Miss 80

Sean Pedulla had a jump shot blocked by Arkansas’s Johnell Davis, but Dre Davis was able to grab the offensive rebound and made the second-chance layup while being fouled. Davis would make his free throw to tie the game at 80-80.

:08 – Arkansas 80, Ole Miss 80

Arkansas had possession for what could’ve been the last shot, but Billy Richmond missed a jump shot with time left on the clock. Trevon Brazile grabbed the offensive rebound, but was fouled by Malik Dia. That foul would end up being the best thing to happen to the Rebels.

:07 – Arkansas 80, Ole Miss 80

Brazile misses both of his free throws following the foul with his second attempt bouncing off the rim and towards the left side of the court.

:06 – Arkansas 80, Ole Miss 80

Davis boxes out his opponent and grabs the defensive rebound for Ole Miss. He then passes upcourt to Pedulla.

:01.03 – Ole Miss 83, Arkansas 80

Pedulla comes down the left side of the court, stops short of the three-point line and hits a nothing-but-net three-pointer.

SEAN PEDULLA BEATS THE BUZZER 🙌 Ole Miss takes down Arkansas in an SEC thriller! pic.twitter.com/JuMEh0K4a9 — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2025

:00 – Ole Miss 83, Arkansas 80

The Razorbacks’ Richmond sent a desperation heave towards the basket, but it bounced off the backboard and harmlessly to the floor. The Rebels then swarmed Pedullla in celebration.

"We actually came here to win this tournament, not just get to the third round. … We're working towards a championship here." Chris Beard on @OleMissMBB's thrilling win over Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/TNuH6bAC3X — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 13, 2025

Ole Miss will take on No. 1-seed Auburn in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament on Friday at noon on ESPN.