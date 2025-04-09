Jim Hendrix: Oxford Faces

BY Hotty Toddy News Services
Local photographer Jim Hendrix presents:
“Oxford Faces”
Windy Crossing, Hunter Johnson
Happy Andy Douglas
Rosalinda's Wave
See more of Jim’s photos at www.oxphoto.org and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jim.hendrix.7587?).  Contact Jim at jim@oxphoto.org for fine art prints of his photos or yours.

