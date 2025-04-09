Jim Hendrix: Oxford Faces BY Hotty Toddy News Services 17 hours ago FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Local photographer Jim Hendrix presents: “Oxford Faces” Windy Crossing, Hunter Johnson Happy Andy Douglas Rosalinda’s Wave See more of Jim’s photos at www.oxphoto.org and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jim.hendrix.7587?). Contact Jim at jim@oxphoto.org for fine art prints of his photos or yours. FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Hotty Toddy News Services Pair of efforts by Urrutia lifts Rebels to solid day at Walker Invite Hotty Toddy News Services - April 6, 2025 Theatre Oxford to Perform Their First Musical Hotty Toddy News Services - April 2, 2025 Jim Hendrix: Sunny Days Downtown Hotty Toddy News Services - April 1, 2025 Moving Spirits II Explores History Through Dance Hotty Toddy News Services - April 1, 2025 Jim Hendrix: Before the Dawn Hotty Toddy News Services - March 24, 2025 Spring Break 2025: Parking & Transportation Information Hotty Toddy News Services - March 4, 2025