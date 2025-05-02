Former Rebel Gunnar Hoglund to Make MLB Debut with Oakland Athletics

It’s a big moment for Gunnar Hoglund, and for Rebel fans everywhere, as the former Ole Miss standout is set to take the mound for his Major League Baseball debut with the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander will make his first appearance Friday night in Miami against the Marlins, marking another milestone in his long-awaited professional journey.

Hoglund is the second former Rebel to make his MLB debut this season, following Doug Nikhazy’s first appearance with the Cleveland Guardians just last weekend. With Hoglund’s call-up, the number of Ole Miss players to reach the big leagues climbs to 55 all-time, underscoring the program’s continued presence on the national stage.

Ranked as the Athletics’ No. 14 prospect, Hoglund has impressed this season in Triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators, posting a 2.43 ERA over six starts. His command, pitch sequencing, and recovery from past injuries have made him a reliable presence in the rotation and earned him the opportunity to take the next step.

Hoglund’s collegiate career in Oxford was marked by dominance and adversity. Over three seasons, he compiled a 10-5 record with a 3.68 ERA and 186 strikeouts. In 2021, he looked poised for a breakout campaign with 96 strikeouts and a 2.87 ERA through 11 starts before suffering a torn UCL that cut his season short. That injury followed a stellar pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which he went 3-0 with a microscopic 1.16 ERA.

Originally selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, Hoglund was later traded to Oakland in 2022 in the deal that sent All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto. Since then, he has steadily worked his way back from surgery and now gets his shot on baseball’s biggest stage.

As Hoglund prepares to throw his first pitch in the majors, he becomes not just another name on a list—but the latest in a growing lineage of Rebels proving their worth in professional baseball.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.