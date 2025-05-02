Panola Playhouse Brings “The Miracle Worker” to Life in Final Weekend of Performances

Panola Playhouse continues its spring season with a powerful production of The Miracle Worker, the inspiring true story of Helen Keller and her determined teacher, Annie Sullivan. With only three performances remaining, audiences still have a chance to experience this moving drama in Sardis this weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Set in the late 1800s, The Miracle Worker follows the early life of Helen Keller, a young girl rendered blind and deaf after a childhood illness, and the relentless efforts of Annie Sullivan to teach her language and independence. The play explores themes of perseverance, breakthrough, and the unshakable human spirit. The Panola Playhouse cast delivers emotionally resonant performances that bring this timeless story to life with depth and heart.

Panola Playhouse, one of Mississippi’s longest-running community theaters, has been producing live theatre in Sardis since 1962. Known for its dedication to storytelling and cultivating local talent, the Playhouse offers an intimate setting that brings audiences close to the drama unfolding on stage. With a legacy built on both classic and contemporary productions, it remains a cherished cultural cornerstone in North Mississippi.

Tickets for The Miracle Worker are available online or at the door, though seating is limited. For those seeking a powerful and inspiring night at the theatre, this final weekend offers the perfect opportunity to witness a remarkable story of challenge and triumph.

https://www.panolaplayhouse.com/tickets