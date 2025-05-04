Track & Field Wraps Regular Season with Historic Performances

Ole Miss Track & Field wrapped up its regular season in Baton Rouge with standout performances, none more impactful than that of sophomore pole vaulter John Kendricks. Competing in a stacked field, Kendricks delivered a career-best clearance of 5.42 meters (17-09.25) on his first attempt—earning first place, climbing to No. 3 all-time in school history, and jumping to 19th nationally and fifth in the SEC this season. His mark trails only two legends in Rebel history: 1984 SEC champion Baker Vinci and John’s older brother, three-time Olympian Sam Kendricks.

Across the team, Rebels secured personal bests and top finishes in several events at the LSU Invite, marking a strong close to the regular season and a promising outlook heading into the SEC Outdoor Championships.

In the women’s pole vault, freshman Lily Beattie continued her steady rise, tying her career-best and indoor mark with a clearance of 4.11m (13-05.75), moving her further up the Rebel all-time outdoor list. Sophomore Aly Francolini also set a new outdoor PR at 3.81m (12-6), placing her 15th in program history.

Shot put star Akaoma Odeluga claimed her third shot put win of the outdoor season with a throw of 18.36m (60-3). Mensi Stiff followed in third place, and Opal Jackson hit a season-best 15.92m (52-02.75), ranking her 10th all-time. Skylar Soli rounded out the top-8 with a PR of 14.92m (48-11.50).

Senior Jake Dalton closed out the hammer throw in dramatic fashion, landing a meet-winning 67.60m (221-9) toss on his final attempt, narrowly edging Alabama’s Rueben Banks. Bryson Smith (66.03m) and Mason Hickel (62.91m) joined him in the top-10.

On the track, Jordan Urrutia and Joseph Michel impressed in the sprints. Michel clocked a wind-aided 10.19 in the 100-meter dash (8th place), while Urrutia followed with a 10.39 (15th all-time at Ole Miss). The pair also ran personal bests in the 200-meter dash with Urrutia finishing in 20.83 and Michel in 20.88—both within the top-15 all-time.

The Rebel men’s 4×100 relay of Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Urrutia, Wesley Todd, and Michel crossed in 39.76 to finish sixth and land seventh in school history.

Middle distance saw several PRs. Sophie Baumann (4:20.30) and Beth Arentz (4:20.77) placed second and fourth respectively in the women’s 1500-meter, moving into the program’s top-10. On the men’s side, Landen McNair’s 3:41.57 effort earned him fifth place and a spot at No. 10 all-time.

The Rebels now enter a rest week before heading to Lexington for the SEC Outdoor Championships, hosted by the University of Kentucky on May 15-17.

Information from olemisssports.com is included in this story.