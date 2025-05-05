Rebels Cap Series in Norman with Gritty Sunday Win Over Oklahoma

The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels closed their weekend on a high note, securing a 7–3 win over No. 21 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon in Norman to avoid a sweep and keep their road-series finales undefeated this season.

Ole Miss showed resilience and depth in the finale, scoring in five different innings and getting key production from both their bats and bullpen. After managing only three runs combined in the first two games of the series, the Rebels broke through offensively behind multi-hit performances from Austin Fawley, Isaac Humphrey, and Luke Cheng.

Fawley continued his tear at the plate, launching his 15th home run of the season in the second inning—a solo shot that tied the game 1–1. It marked the ninth homer for the catcher in his last 14 games, cementing his place as the team’s most consistent power threat.

The third inning saw Ole Miss seize its first lead of the weekend. Cheng led off with a double and was brought home by Luke Hill, followed by a Sooner error that extended the lead to 3–1. The Rebels kept the pressure on, adding another run in the fourth with Mitchell Sanford’s RBI single to plate Campbell Smithwick.

After starter Liam Doyle exited in the second, reliever Mason Morris came in with two outs and the bases loaded, navigating out of the jam to keep the game close. Morris would go on to deliver 3.2 solid innings, giving up just one run while striking out four.

Humphrey added to the Rebels’ tally in the fifth, tripling and scoring on a fielder’s choice before Hayden Federico came off the bench with a pinch-hit RBI single to stretch the lead to 6–2. Humphrey tacked on another RBI in the seventh, driving in Fawley after his leadoff double.

The Oklahoma lineup managed just one more run the rest of the way—a sacrifice fly in the seventh—as Will McCausland and Connor Spencer shut things down late. McCausland allowed only one hit across 2.2 innings, and Spencer sealed the game in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The victory marked the Rebels’ fourth straight road-series finale win in SEC play, a testament to their poise and closing ability away from home. They now look ahead to a critical in-state rivalry series, as they head to Starkville for three games against Mississippi State next weekend.