Rebels’ guard gets chance at G League Elite Camp

CHICAGO — Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla has been offered a spot to display his talents in front of numerous NBA personnel, accepting an invitation to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 9-11 in Chicago.

The event gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives.

The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills.

A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The leading scorer for Ole Miss this past season, Pedulla helped guide the Rebels to 24 wins, and a historic run in the NCAA Tournament where they reached the Sweet 16.

The Oklahoma native earned Third Team All-SEC honors and was selected to the NABC All-District First Team.

Pedulla showed the ability to get it done on both ends of the floor as a senior at Ole Miss in 2024-25, sinking 87 threes (eighth-most in a single season in school history) and grabbing 68 steals (fifth-most in a single season in school history).

He finished seventh in the SEC with 135 assists and started in all 36 games for Ole Miss while registering over 1,100 minutes.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.