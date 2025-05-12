Ryan Rolison’s journey: From Ole Miss standout to Rockies’ roster

Ryan Rolison’s baseball journey has always been defined by resilience, talent, and a relentless pursuit of the next level.

On Sunday, the Colorado Rockies announced that Rolison would join their roster before their matchup with the San Diego Padres, making him the 57th Ole Miss Rebel to reach the Major Leagues.

For Rolison, this call-up is the culmination of years of hard work and recovery.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Rockies in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Rolison’s path to the big leagues hasn’t been straightforward.

After a promising start to his professional career, a shoulder injury sidelined him for the entire 2022 season and most of 2023. The road back was anything but easy, but Rolison never lost sight of his goal.

This season with Triple-A Albuquerque, Rolison has shown flashes of the dominance that made him a first-round pick.

Working primarily out of the bullpen, he’s posted a 3-1 record with a 3.72 ERA and 23 strikeouts in twelve appearances.

His adaptability and perseverance have impressed the Rockies’ coaching staff, who believe he’s ready to contribute at the highest level.

Reflecting on his time at Ole Miss, Rolison’s collegiate career was nothing short of remarkable.

In two seasons, he appeared in 36 games, starting 26, and compiled a 16-7 record with a 3.45 ERA and 184 strikeouts over 159 innings.

His sophomore campaign in 2018 was particularly memorable-he became just the third Rebel ever to notch a 10-win, 100-strikeout season, finishing with a 10-4 record, 3.70 ERA, and 120 strikeouts in 97.1 innings.

One of Rolison’s standout moments came during the 2018 SEC Tournament, where he delivered two hitless innings in relief against LSU, helping secure the championship for Ole Miss.

His postseason heroics continued in the Oxford Regional, where he struck out a career-high 13 batters in a single game against Tennessee Tech, earning a spot on the Regional All-Tournament team.

Now, as he prepares to step onto a Major League mound for the first time, Rolison credits his journey at Ole Miss and his recovery process for shaping the pitcher-and person-he is today.

“I’m grateful for every step along the way, especially the support I received during my injury,” Rolison said. “It made this moment even more meaningful.”

His call-up is also part of the trend showing the strength of the Ole Miss baseball program, which has produced eight first-round picks and continues to send talent to the professional ranks.

Rolison’s story serves as an inspiration to current and future Rebels, showing that perseverance and dedication can overcome even the toughest setbacks.

As the Rockies welcome their newest pitcher, fans and former teammates alike will be watching, eager to see how Rolison’s next chapter unfolds on baseball’s biggest stage.