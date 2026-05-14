Ole Miss Adjusts Rotation For Massive Regular Season Finale Series at Alabama

No. 15 Ole Miss needs two wins this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to most likely secure its spot as a NCAA Regional host in two weeks. No. 18 Alabama could do the same thing, which sets up an exciting three-game series starting Thursday night.

The Rebels are making a slight adjustment to its starting rotation. Series opener Hunter Elliott will remain in his role as the leadoff starting pitcher, but Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend have switched spots in the rotation. Rabe will pitch Friday and Townsend on Saturday.

That change allows Townsend to keep his regular, weekly routine since he’s been the Saturday starter most of the season. Elliott will have one less day of rest and did throw 111 pitches last week against then-No. 9 Texas A&M. Rabe last pitched in the second half of last Saturday’s double-header, which already cut into his routine. He too will be pitching on one fewer day’s rest than normal.

Alabama will go with the rotation it has used for most of its weekend series this season. A full breakdown down of the both Ole Miss and Alabama’s starting pitchers, plus some notable relief pitchers is below.

Weekend Starters at Alabama pic.twitter.com/EHIP6UQp4W — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 13, 2026

Ole Miss Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Hunter Elliott, LHP

Season stats: 5-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 IP, 62 H, 39 R, 37 ER, 32 BB, 88 SO, .252 Opp. BA

Friday: Taylor Rabe, RHP

Season stats: 3-3, 4.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 51.1 IP, 50 h, 26 R, 26 ER, 7 BB, 68 SO, .251 Opp. BA

Saturday: Cade Townsend, RHP

Season stats: 5-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 55.1 IP, 42 H, 24 R, 20 ER, 14 BB, 77 SO, .202 Opp. BA

Notable Relief Pitchers

Walker Hooks: 3-1, 2.28 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 7 SV, 43.1 IP, 27 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 50 SO, .181 Opp. BA

Landon Waters: 0-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2 SV, 20.2 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 10 BB, 21 SO, .211 Opp. BA

Hudson Calhoun: 3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 2 SV, 27.1 IP, 30 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 20 BB, 57 SO, .217 Opp. BA

Landon Koenig: 3-0, 6.10 ERA, 1.843 WHIP, 2 SV, 20.2 IP, 31 H, 18 R, 14 ER, 7 BB, 30 SO, .341 Opp. BA

Alabama Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Tyler Fay, RHP

Season stats: 8-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78.1 IP, 64 H, 40 R, 39 ER, 19 BB, 88 SO, .221 Opp. BA

Friday: Zane Adams, LHP

Season stats: 6-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71.1 IP, 72 H, 35 R, 32 ER, 21 BB, 78 SO, .261 Opp. BA

Saturday, Myles Upchurch, RHP

Season stats: 7-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57.2 IP, 41 H, 23 R, 22 ER, 36 BB, 62 SO, .197 Opp. BA

Notable Relief Pitchers