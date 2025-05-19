Ole Miss surges back into Top 20 ahead of SEC Tournament after series’ win

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has made a timely return to the national spotlight, jumping back into the Top 20 of the D1Baseball rankings.

The Rebels clinched a pivotal series victory over No. 6 Auburn to close out the regular season.

The Rebels, now ranked No. 17 by D1Baseball and No. 16 by Baseball America, will enter the 2025 SEC Tournament riding a wave of momentum and eyeing a strong postseason run.

Momentum at the Right Time

After a roller-coaster season that saw Ole Miss drop out of the D1Baseball poll following a tough series loss to Mississippi State, the team rebounded with resilience.

The Rebels took two out of three games from Auburn, nearly sweeping the Tigers before a late rally in the finale.

This fifth SEC series win not only boosted their confidence but also solidified their postseason résumé.

“It’s one of those years where it tested us,” Rebels coach Mike Bianco said about his team’s perseverance. “You don’t just get these ‘show up’ medals, but you gotta be able to compete in this league.

“This league is relentless and I’m proud of our guys. We’ve beaten a lot of good teams. We’re a good team. When we play well and show up, we can play with anybody.”

Postseason Picture and Key Players

D1Baseball’s final Field of 64 projections have Ole Miss as a No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss.

The Rebels are also on the bubble to potentially host a regional, depending on their performance in the SEC Tournament.

With a 37-18 overall record and 16-14 in SEC play, Ole Miss nearly matched its conference win total from the previous two seasons combined, marking a significant turnaround for the

program.

Key contributors down the stretch include Campbell Smithwick, who went 3-for-7 with three RBI in the Auburn series, and Collin Reuter, who delivered four RBI in his last four SEC pinch-hit and DH appearances.

The Rebels’ offense has been well-rounded, with multiple players stepping up in clutch moments, while the pitching staff has provided stability when needed most.

SEC Tournament Outlook

Ole Miss enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed, earning a first-round bye. The Rebels will face the winner of Florida vs. South Carolina on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss needs a strong showing in Hoover could further boost their postseason seeding and possibly secure a home regional.