Ole Miss advances to SEC semifinals with 5-2 win over Razorbacks

HOOVER, Ala. — Ole Miss continued its impressive postseason run by defeating Arkansas, 5-2, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The win secured a spot in the semifinals and keeping their hopes alive for a deep NCAA Tournament push.

The victory was defined by a dominant five-run first inning and a gritty performance from right-handed pitcher Riley Maddox, who set the tone early and never let Arkansas fully recover.

A Fast Start Sets the Tone

Ole Miss wasted no time putting pressure on Arkansas starter Zach Root.

The Rebels capitalized on early miscues, with Mitchell Sanford drawing a leadoff walk and Luke Hill reaching on an error.

Judd Utermark’s RBI single opened the scoring, and Ryan Moerman followed with a bloop RBI single to extend the lead.

The inning’s big blow came from catcher Austin Fawley, who launched a three-run home run—his 17th of the season—off a hanging changeup.

“He hung the changeup, and I made him pay,” Fawley said after the game.

By the time Arkansas recorded the third out, Ole Miss had built a commanding 5-0 lead, with four of those runs unearned due to defensive lapses by the Razorbacks.

That early cushion allowed Maddox to pitch aggressively and keep the Razorbacks at bay.

Maddox’s Masterclass on the Mound

Maddox delivered one of his best outings of the season at a critical time.

The junior right-hander struck out seven, scattered three hits and two walks, and retired 14 of his last 16 batters—including a stretch of 10 in a row from the second through the fifth innings.

Maddox relied on a mix of four-seam fastballs, sinkers, cutters, and sliders, throwing 64 of his 104 pitches for strikes and consistently hitting his spots.

“When you have command, the ability to locate those pitches, four pitches, and he’s been able to do that,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “When he does, the stuff is really elite. When he is able to pitch at the bottom of the zone, he’s terrific.”

Maddox’s outing was cut short after 5.2 innings when he issued a walk, prompting Bianco to make a mound visit.

Maddox, visibly frustrated, was not ready to leave the game, showing the competitive fire that has become his trademark.

“Riley is such a competitor, and he puts a lot on himself,” Bianco said. “He demands a lot, and there’s a huge expectation.”

Defensive Drama and Resilience

The game’s most dramatic moment came in the bottom of the second inning when Ole Miss outfielders Ryan Moerman and Isaac Humphrey collided while chasing a deep fly ball from Arkansas’ Cam Kozeal.

The collision allowed Kozeal to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run, but both players were able to walk off the field, with Humphrey staying in the game and Moerman later returning to the dugout. Despite the scare, the Rebels’ defense held strong the rest of the way.

The bullpen finished the job, with Will McCausland escaping a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, Mason Morris retiring all five batters he faced, and Connor Spencer closing the door in the ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Looking Ahead

With the win, Ole Miss (39-18) advances to face the winner of Texas A&M and LSU in the SEC semifinals.

Freshman Cade Townsend is slated to start, as the Rebels look to continue their postseason surge and make a case for hosting an NCAA regional.