Ole Miss stuns Arkansas 9-7 in Fayetteville Super Regional softball opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 17 Ole Miss may have delivered a statement win Friday morning, toppling No. 4 Arkansas 9-7 in Game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Softball Fayetteville Super Regional.

With the victory, Ole Miss moves just one win away from its first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance, while Arkansas faces elimination on its home field.

It came down, literally, to the last pitch.

Razorbacks’ right-fielder Katie Wyckoff delivered a blast with two runners on base that nearly made hearts skip a beat in the Rebels’ dugout.

“I was like ‘oh gosh stay in here’,” Trachsel said. “It looked like it held a little bit and came down. Off the bat, I was like ‘oof’ and then it stayed in.”

Offensive Fireworks Set the Tone

Ole Miss wasted no time setting the tone. Sophomore slugger Aliyah Binford launched a solo home run to right in the first inning, giving the Rebels an early lead and silencing the home crowd.

Arkansas, however, responded in the bottom half with a three-run rally, briefly grabbing momentum.

The Rebels quickly regrouped. In the second inning, Taylor Roman delivered a clutch two-RBI double, scoring Ashton Lansdell and Mackenzie Pickens to tie the game at 3-3.

The offensive surge continued in the fourth, as Lexie Brady and Pickens hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

Lansdell then capped the inning with a two-run homer, pushing Ole Miss ahead 7-3 and forcing Arkansas to play catch-up.

Resilience in the Circle

Arkansas chipped away with a run in the third, but Ole Miss answered in the fifth.

Jaden Pone led off with a single and later scored on a Brady sacrifice fly. Lansdell added her third RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk, giving the Rebels a 9-4 advantage.

The Razorbacks threatened multiple times, loading the bases in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Ole Miss pitcher Miali Guachino showed poise under pressure, escaping with minimal damage thanks to a timely flyout and a crucial strikeout.

Closing the Door

Arkansas mounted one final push in the seventh, putting two runners on with no outs. Binford, who started the game with a home run, finished it in the circle by striking out back-to-back Razorbacks, including National Player of the Year Bri Ellis.

A game-ending flyout sealed the upset, sending the Ole Miss dugout into celebration.

“We just kept fighting said Rebels coach Jamie Trachsel after the game. “Our team has shown resilience all season, and today was no different. Every player contributed, and that’s what it takes to win at this level.”

Historic Stakes for Both Programs

This Super Regional matchup is historic for both programs. Neither Ole Miss nor Arkansas has ever reached the Women’s College World Series.

The winner of this best-of-three series will punch their ticket to Oklahoma City for the first time in school history, raising the stakes for every pitch.

Arkansas entered the series with a 43–12 record, having dominated their regional with a 12–0 victory over Oklahoma State.

Their potent offense and strong pitching have been hallmarks all season.

Ole Miss, now 41–18, advanced by upsetting No. 13 Arizona in the Tucson Regional, showcasing their ability to win on the road and in high-pressure situations.

Looking Ahead: Game 2

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. The Rebels need just one more win to clinch their first Women’s College World Series berth, while Arkansas must win twice to keep their season alive.

“We’re not done yet, said Lansdell. “We know Arkansas is going to come out fighting, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

Key Takeaways

• Ole Miss scored in five of seven innings, demonstrating offensive depth.

• Aliyah Binford starred both at the plate and in the circle, bookending the game with a home run and clutch pitching.

• Arkansas’ offense kept the game close, but timely Rebel defense and pitching made the difference.

• The winner of this series will make program history with their first trip to the Women’s College World Series.