Hunter Elliott leads Ole Miss to Oxford Regional win over Western Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss. — With the season on the line, Hunter Elliott delivered a performance Ole Miss needed at just the right time.

The redshirt junior left-hander threw a season-high 115 pitches over six innings, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run as the Rebels outlasted Western Kentucky 8-6 in an elimination game at the Oxford Regional.

The win keeps Ole Miss’ postseason hopes alive, setting up a matchup against the loser of Georgia Tech and Murray State.

Elliott’s outing was a testament to both his resilience and competitive fire.

After two errors in the first inning led to a pair of unearned runs and a mounting pitch count, Elliott regrouped.

He pitched zeros in four of his final five innings, slamming his glove in frustration after the first but quickly refocusing.

“I don’t know if we have a guy who could get through what Elliott got through today,” Rebels coach Mike Bianco said. “With all the pressure, and we give them runs, and he’s just lights out. He hung in there like aces do. Never wavered.”

The defining moment came in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Elliott subtly waved his glove toward the dugout, signaling he wanted one more batter.

Bianco obliged. Three called strikes later, Elliott leaped from the mound, pumping his fists and unleashing a scream.

“There’s no better feeling than him on the bump when he’s on your team,” outfielder Mitchell Sanford summed up the team’s confidence in their ace.

Elliott’s win marked his tenth of the season and pushed his strikeout total to 101, making him only the fourth Rebel to record multiple 100-strikeout seasons, joining Lance Lynn, Mark Holliman, and Drew Pomeranz.

He also set a school record with his 13th pickoff of the year.

Elliott’s journey back to the mound has been anything but smooth.

After Tommy John surgery sidelined him for nearly two full seasons, including all of 2024, his return in 2025 has been a major boost for the Rebels.

Earlier this season, Elliott was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and the Preseason All-SEC Team, recognition of his elite talent and perseverance.

His 2025 campaign has featured a 3.12 ERA, a 5-0 record in seven starts, and a strikeout rate among the top 50 nationally.

He’s also been lauded for his ability to control the running game, leading the SEC in pickoffs.

Ole Miss, the No. 10 national seed, is hosting a regional at Swayze Field for the first time since 2021.

Their pitching staff has been a strength, posting a 1.29 ERA in the SEC Tournament and holding opponents to a .151 batting average.

The bullpen, led by closer Connor Spencer, has also been lights out, with Spencer earning three saves in four days during the SEC Tournament.

At the plate, the Rebels have shown power and depth, with six players reaching double-digit home runs, led by Austin Fawley’s 17.

This offensive firepower, combined with a pitching staff that ranks in the top 10 nationally in strikeout rate, gives Ole Miss a legitimate shot at advancing to the Super Regional and beyond.

Elliott’s poise under pressure has been evident since his freshman year, when he helped lead Ole Miss to a national championship.

His career highlights include a 2.70 ERA as a freshman, multiple All-American honors, and a reputation for delivering in the postseason. Southern Miss coach Scott Berry once remarked,

“He hasn’t even broke out a razor yet. Had the mound presence of a senior. Way ahead of his time,” Berry said.