Jemison details Ole Miss official visit, Rebels’ surge in recruitment

OXFORD, Miss. — Offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison, one of Georgia’s top 2026 prospects, wrapped up an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend, according to multiple media reports.

It further fueled the Rebels’ momentum in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Paulding County standout, ranked among the nation’s top 50 interior linemen, has drawn more than 40 scholarship offers, but says Ole Miss has made a lasting impression as he nears a decision.

Jemison’s multi-day stay in Oxford was his second trip in as many months, following an unofficial visit during spring camp.

This time, the Rebels rolled out the red carpet, with head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive line coach John Garrison leading the charge.

“It was a great visit,” Jemison said about overall opinions of the Rebels’ program. “I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school. It was very high intensity on the field. Coach Kiffin and Coach Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity.”

The Rebels’ personal approach has resonated with Jemison, who emphasized the effort Ole Miss put into securing his official visit.

“The way they cared about me and fought hard to get me on this official visit meant so much—it shows how important I am to them,” Jemison told On3.

Jemison’s recruitment is highly competitive, with North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky also in the mix for official visits.

However, Ole Miss is “surging” in his recruitment, according to On3, in part due to the staff’s persistent communication and tailored pitch. Garrison even traveled to Georgia for an in-home meeting, underscoring Jemison’s priority status for the Rebels.

During his spring visit, Jemison earned his Ole Miss offer after a one-on-one meeting with Garrison and assistant coach James.

“He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss. Basically telling me how high up on his board I am…He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that’s why he wanted to offer me,” Jemison said.

Jemison, who has dropped 20 pounds this offseason while improving his explosiveness and footwork, is looking for a program that will help him reach the next level.

“I want development opportunities that will help me reach the next level,” he said.

Asked if he could see himself in an Ole Miss uniform, Jemison was clear:

“Absolutely! I can see myself playing at Ole Miss because of my aggressive play style and how well it aligns with their fast-paced offense,” he said.

With his official visits underway and a commitment expected by August, Jemison’s recruitment is one to watch as the Rebels make their case for one of Georgia’s top linemen.