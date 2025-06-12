Hunter Elliott Earns All-America Honors After Dominant Season on the Mound

Ole Miss standout Hunter Elliott has added another achievement to his collegiate career by being named to the 2025 NCBWA Division All-America Team. The recognition places Elliott among the top pitchers in the nation and highlights his exceptional performance throughout the season.

After battling through injury challenges earlier in his college career, Elliott returned to the mound in dominant form. His command, poise, and competitive fire have made him a cornerstone of the Rebels’ pitching staff. Whether starting a series opener or shutting down the opposition late in a tight contest, Elliott consistently delivered under pressure.

This season, he posted a sub-3.00 ERA, struck out over 100 batters, and limited opposing hitters to one of the lowest averages in the SEC. More than the numbers, though, Elliott’s presence brought energy and confidence to the entire team. His leadership on and off the field contributed to a strong year for the Rebels.

Elliott’s path from a promising freshman to an All-American is a story of resilience and work ethic. Coaches, teammates, and fans alike have recognized the growth he’s shown in mental toughness and maturity. His All-America honor is a fitting tribute to both his talent and tenacity.

As Elliott prepares for the next chapter, whether it’s leading the Rebels deeper into postseason play or looking ahead to professional opportunities, one thing is certain: his name now stands alongside some of the finest players in Ole Miss baseball history.