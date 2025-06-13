Ole Miss to host Notre Dame in 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge rematch

OXFORD, Miss. — When Ole Miss faces Notre Dame to the SJB Pavilion on December 4 as part of the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, the matchup will carry more than just early-season implications.

It’s a rematch two years in the making, pitting two Sweet 16 regulars and NCAA Tournament rivals in a game loaded with storylines and star power.

This will mark only the second-ever meeting between the Rebels and the Fighting Irish.

The last time they faced off, Notre Dame ended Ole Miss’s season with a 71-56 victory in the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Now, with the stage set in Oxford, both programs look vastly different, but both are trending upward.

Notre Dame, coming off a 28-6 season and a fourth straight Sweet 16 trip, returns with one of the most electric players in the college game in Hannah Hidalgo.

The 5-foot-6 guard was named the 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year and a four-time All-American, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game last season.

Hidalgo’s relentless two-way play has made her one of the most recognized names in the sport and a projected future WNBA star.

She’s joined by returners like Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford, forming a core that’s been called “one of the toughest in the ACC” by ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo.

Irish coach Niele Ivey, praised for her player development and recruiting, has kept the Irish in national contention despite high-profile transfers like Olivia Miles to TCU.

On the other side, Ole Miss is riding a wave of momentum under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, now entering her eighth year in Oxford.

The Rebels made their second Sweet 16 appearance in three years and have reloaded in a major way.

While only three players return from last year’s roster, McPhee-McCuin’s transfer haul was ranked No. 2 in the country by ESPN, highlighted by the addition of Cotie McMahon.

The former Ohio State forward is a two-time All-American who averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in her Buckeyes career.

She brings immediate scoring, rebounding, and leadership to a team that will also feature Latasha Lattimore, Debreasha Powe, and other impact transfers from across the country.

“Anybody who is whining about [the transfer portal] is going to be out of the business in two years. You better evolve or you’re gone,” McPhee-McCuin said earlier this year, reflecting her aggressive and adaptive approach to roster building.

Her ability to land top talent has made Ole Miss a fast riser in the SEC and a program no one wants to overlook.

The SJB Pavilion is expected to be at capacity for the December 4 showdown. Beyond the immediate intrigue of two nationally ranked teams, the game could serve as a preview of potential March matchups, with both squads harboring Final Four ambitions. The Rebels will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and new talent, while Notre Dame’s cohesion and Hidalgo’s star power provide a formidable challenge.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Ole Miss campaign are already on sale, and interest is spiking as fans anticipate the marquee non-conference battle.

For both programs, the ACC/SEC Challenge offers a measuring stick and a chance to send a statement to the rest of the women’s college basketball landscape.

“We want to compete against the best and now, we can,” McPhee-McCuin summed up after the transfer class was finalized.