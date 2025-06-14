Ole Miss land power-hitting outfielder, if he does go high in MLB Draft

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ offseason overhaul gained another major piece when Illinois State outfielder Daniel Pacella announced his commitment to the Rebels out of the NCAA transfer portal.

He could be a big boost to Mike Bianco’s outfield if they can get him to town. There is the MLB Draft coming at the end of this month and Pacella may go that route.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound left-handed slugger, regarded as one of the most coveted portal bats this summer, picked Ole Miss over other SEC programs including LSU, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

Pacella’s decision, first reported Saturday, comes as the Rebels look to fill a completely new outfield following the departures from their 43-win 2025 squad and the draft.

Pacella, who has one year of eligibility left, was a force at Illinois State. He led the Redbirds with a .366 batting average, 20 home runs, and 59 RBIs, earning First-Team All-MVC honors while playing a strong left field.

His raw power and plate discipline pushed him to the top of many transfer boards and drew attention from MLB scouts, some of whom expect him to go in the middle rounds of the July draft.

“Daniel’s power is a game-changer for any lineup,” one scout told 247Sports. “He’s got the frame and swing to hit anywhere in the order at the next level, college or pro.”

The potential signing bonus if Pacella is drafted could be in the $250,000–$300,000 range, according to multiple MLB Draft analysts. Bianco and his staff are betting on Pacella making it to campus.

“There’s always risk with top guys, but you take the chance on a bat like his,” a program source told The Rebel Walk.

Pacella’s transfer highlights the changing landscape of college baseball, where the transfer portal and draft decisions overlap.

“Pacella is the definition of a portal prize,” D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers said. “He’s proven he can hit for power and average in a tough league, and he’s still got upside.”

Ole Miss is reloading its outfield after losing all three starters from last year’s regional host team.

Pacella is joined by another portal addition, Clemson outfielder Tristan Bissetta, whose 2025 season was cut short by injury but brings experience and left-handed pop. The Rebels’ 2024 recruiting class is also ranked among the nation’s best, with several top-100 prospects set to arrive in Oxford.

The key question hanging over Pacella’s commitment is whether he’ll forgo pro ball for another year of college.

Last year’s draft saw several SEC standouts lured away by six-figure bonuses, but Pacella’s social media post struck a hopeful note.

“Excited for the next chapter at Ole Miss. Let’s get to work!” he wrote on X, hinting at his desire to compete in the SEC’s high-pressure environment.

If Pacella makes it to campus, he projects as a middle-of-the-order cornerstone with the tools to anchor an offense.

He boasts a .355 career average and a .714 slugging percentage, ranking among the best returning outfielders in college baseball.

His left-handed swing and outfield defense should fit seamlessly into Bianco’s plans as Ole Miss aims for another postseason run.

For the Rebels, landing Pacella says as much about their recruiting muscle as their on-field ambitions.

As the MLB Draft approaches, the program and its fans will be watching closely. But for now, Pacella’s commitment signals a bold step forward as Ole Miss looks to reload, not rebuild, in the ultra-competitive SEC.