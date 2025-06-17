Ole Miss turns up heat on Kentucky with offer to quarterback commit DJ Hunter

Ole Miss extended a scholarship offer to DJ Hunter, Kentucky’s highly-touted quarterback commit for the class of 2027.

Hunter, a rising star from Buford High School, became Kentucky’s earliest pledge for the 2027 class, and his commitment had been a point of pride for Mark Stoops’ program.

The recent offer from Ole Miss has thrown a wrench into those plans, raising questions about the staying power of even the earliest commitments in the current era of college football recruiting.

Hunter reportedly “left Oxford with an offer from the Rebels,” underscoring just how quickly things can change.

The drama began when Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller, made an unofficial visit to Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin, known for his aggressive pursuit of top quarterbacks and his knack for stirring up the SEC, wasted no time.

“It felt good, to be honest,” Hunter said in an interview with On3. “Ole Miss is a great program and Coach Kiffin has a history with quarterbacks. It’s something I have to think about.”

Apparently Hunter was listening.

The timing of the offer was anything but accidental. Bboth Ole Miss and Kentucky are jockeying for position in the hyper-competitive SEC.

Kiffin’s offer comes on the heels of Kentucky’s recent successes in holding off Ole Miss for other top prospects, notably Cutter Boley, the four-star quarterback who committed to Kentucky after a heated pursuit by the Rebels.

Kiffin isn’t backing down and no commitment is safe.

For Hunter, the attention is both flattering and a test of loyalty.

“You grow up watching SEC games,” he said. “When a team like Ole Miss calls, you listen,” he told 247Sports after his visit.

He was quick to reaffirm his standing with Kentucky.

“I’m still solid with Kentucky,” he said. “I like what Coach Stoops is building. But every kid owes it to himself to see what’s out there.”

Ole Miss has a track record of flipping high-profile talents from rival SEC programs, and Kiffin’s reputation as a quarterback developer is a significant lure.

“Kiffin has had a pretty good run with quarterbacks, so when he offers a high school signal caller he usually gets their attention,” said Kentucky Rivals.

Cutter Boley, once a major Ole Miss target, stayed in-state and is now being touted as Kentucky’s quarterback of the future.

The Wildcats believe they can do the same with Hunter, especially given the coaching staff’s relationship-building and the trajectory of the program.

Recruiting experts expect more twists before Signing Day.

“It’s very early in Hunter’s recruitment, and these things can change in a heartbeat,” said 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “Ole Miss made a statement, but Kentucky is still in the driver’s seat as long as they keep recruiting him as hard as anyone.”

For now, Hunter is playing it cool.

“I’m grateful for the attention, every kid who plays football dreams of this,” he told On3. “I’m focused on my team and my future. I’ll make the right decision for me and my family.”