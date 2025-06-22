Jaxson Dart making early strides with New York Giants at minicamp

OXFORD, Miss. — For the New York Giants, the selection of Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was more than just a franchise move.

It was a gamble on potential and temperament.

General manager Joe Schoen, who orchestrated a trade with Houston to snag the Ole Miss standout, described Dart as “the quarterback of choice for coach Brian Daboll,” citing his relentless approach to preparation and his poise in high-pressure meetings.

“He impressed the Giants throughout the process with his demeanor in meetings, work on the board and workouts,” a team official told ESPN.

Those early impressions haven’t faded. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was blunt when asked about his rookie’s assimilation.

“He’s done excellent. He’s picking up information. He’s learning from the veterans. He’s right where we want him to be,” Daboll said.

The quarterback room is a study in contrasts this year.

Dart, the eager rookie. Russell Wilson, the veteran whose Super Bowl ring glints every time he speaks. And Jameis Winston, the journeyman mentor with a story for every situation.

Dart’s approach is to “listen to everything, soak it up, and be ready for when my number’s called,” he said during a media scrum at minicamp.

On the field, Dart’s presence has been felt. His arm strength he showed at Ole Miss was on display as he threaded throws in tight windows during seven-on-sevens.

It’s his command of the huddle that’s earned him praise from teammates.

“As a quarterback, you run the ship when you’re out there. If you don’t know the ins and outs of every play, you can’t lead,” Dart told reporters after a particularly crisp practice.

There have been rookie moments, of course. Dart sailed a pass over a receiver’s head on the first day of full-team drills and was promptly pulled aside by Wilson.

The veteran leaned in, pointed at a spot on the field, and the two went over footwork adjustments. Later, Wilson smiled when asked about mentoring Dart.

“He’s got all the tools. He just needs time. You can tell he wants it.”

The Giants’ quarterback room has a reputation for being one of the NFL’s most demanding, but Dart’s competitive edge is sharpening quickly.

“He wants to take it to the next level before training camp,” said Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, referencing Dart’s post-practice workouts and late-night film sessions.

Coaches have been particularly impressed with his ability to process complex defensive looks—a skill that was a question mark coming out of a wide-open college offense.

Dart’s transition has also been buoyed by his relationship with the Manning family. The Ole Miss connection runs deep, and Eli Manning, himself a Giants legend, has been a sounding board for Dart since draft night.

“It’s wild to think about. The Mannings were just such an amazing asset for me when I was at Ole Miss,” Dart said, a touch of disbelief still in his voice.

There’s no quarterback controversy, at least not yet.

Wilson remains the presumptive starter, and Winston’s experience is invaluable. But the Giants’ staff has made it clear that Dart is not just a developmental project.

“He’s proving he belongs,” said Daboll, who has praised Dart’s quick adjustment to the speed of the NFL game.

The New York Post noted after one OTA session that “it’s going to be tough to keep Dart on the bench if he keeps this up.”

Off the field, Dart is already making inroads with teammates and fans alike.

He’s shown up at charity events, signed autographs for kids in the parking lot, and even made time to chat with Eli Manning about the intricacies of playing quarterback in New York both on and off the field.

His social media presence is understated but authentic, with posts that show a rookie willing to learn and eager to contribute.

The skepticism that greeted Dart’s selection with some fans worried about his fit, others about his readiness has softened as he continues to stack good days in practice.

“You want to see the struggles now when Dart is not the QB1. Let him make mistakes. Let him learn the offense. See how he responds,” said Giants’ radio analyst Paul Dottino, echoing the prevailing sentiment among team insiders.

For Dart, the focus remains on the process.

“I just want to get better every day. I’m grateful for the chance and I know it’s up to me to earn it,” he said, sounding every bit the steady hand the Giants hoped for on draft night.

As minicamp closes and the city’s attention shifts toward training camp, the rookie from Ole Miss is doing something few first-year quarterbacks manage in New York making believers, one throw at a time.

There’s a long season ahead, and the Giants’ quarterback room will continue to draw scrutiny.

If the early returns are any indication, Jaxson Dart is already fitting in and maybe, just maybe, he’ll be ready when it matters most.