Mississippi’s road rules: Barefoot driving, truck bed riding, seat belt laws

OXFORD, Miss. — On a hot June day, over on Sardis Lake, a family piles into their pickup after a long afternoon in the water and recreation areas.

The youngest, still with sand and still soaking wet, asks if he can ride in the back. Dad slides behind the wheel, barefoot, his flip-flops tucked beneath the seat.

It’s a classic Mississippi summer scene, but is it actually legal on these roads?

Mississippi’s driving laws in 2025 are clear on some points, ambiguous on others, and rooted as much in local tradition as in statute.

For anyone who’s ever wondered if they can kick off their shoes to drive, the answer is yes and driving barefoot is perfectly legal, not just in Mississippi but in all 50 states.

Despite persistent urban legends, “there are no state laws that prohibit operating a vehicle without shoes,” as reported by the Clarion Ledger and echoed by insurance experts across the country.

Neighboring states like Alabama do require shoes for motorcycle riders, but not for those behind the wheel of a car or truck.

Yet just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Driving barefoot or in the wrong shoes can be a safety risk.

According to GEICO, sneakers with a flat sole or moccasin-style driving shoes are best, providing grip and pedal control.

In contrast, flip-flops, high heels, slick new shoes, or heavy boots can slip, limit your movement, or prevent you from feeling the pedal’s pressure, a dangerous combination when seconds count.

“Driving shoeless means the pressure of your foot might not get distributed across the pedals evenly,” GEICO says, warning that sweaty feet or slippery soles can make it harder to control your vehicle.

While footwear remains a choice, seat belts in Mississippi are not optional. State law requires every driver and all passengers over the age of seven to buckle up whether it’s in the front seat, back seat, or anywhere else in the vehicle.

Violating the seat belt law is a misdemeanor, carrying a $25 fine. Importantly, Mississippi is a “primary enforcement” state, meaning law enforcement can pull you over solely for not wearing a seat belt.

In some states, you can only be ticketed if stopped for another reason, but in Mississippi, seat belt use is reason enough for a traffic stop.

The law is even stricter for children. Mississippi mandates that kids under four use a car seat; those aged four to six must use a booster seat if they are under 4-foot-9 or weigh less than 65 pounds.

Safety experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommend keeping children in the back seat until at least age 13. Police and safety advocates stress that these laws save lives.

“Seat belts are essential safety equipment,” says the IIHS, reducing the risk of fatal injury by 60% for drivers and front-seat passengers.

But what about that iconic Southern rite of passage of riding in the back of a pickup truck?

Here, Mississippi stands apart from many of its neighbors. The laws are non-specific but fall under the seat belt law and you could be fined $25 on a first offense and getting a ticket could affect your license (and probably insurance rates).

“Pickup beds are not designed for people and offer no protection in a crash,” the IIHS warns.

The same organization points to studies showing that passengers in truck beds face significant risks of injury or death, especially in collisions or rollovers. Nationally, the Child Safety Network estimates about 50 people under 21 die each year riding in pickup beds.

Louisiana and Tennessee have stricter rules where children must be older than 12 to ride in a truck bed, with exceptions for parades or certain agricultural activities. Tennessee allows kids aged six to 11 to ride in truck beds, but only off state highways, while Louisiana bans the practice on interstates outright.

The open bed of a truck offers no seat belts, no crumple zones, and little to prevent a passenger from being thrown out during a crash or even a sudden stop.

Safety advocates have long warned about the “significant risks of debilitating injury or death” associated with riding in truck beds.

Even low-speed collisions can be fatal for unrestrained passengers, and the statistics bear this out year after year.

On rural roads, for parades, or quick trips to the local store, it’s not uncommon to see a handful of kids or teens riding in a pickup bed. It could result in a citation, though.

For many, it’s a nostalgic part of growing up in the South.

Lawmakers occasionally consider new proposals, but so far, none have gained traction. The state’s seat belt law, enacted in 1994 and expanded over time, remains one of the few areas where safety has trumped tradition.

Some Mississippi drivers, like Jackson resident Marcus Tate, appreciate the flexibility.

“I grew up riding in the back of the truck,” he says. “We didn’t think twice about it. But with my own kids, we keep them buckled in, front seat or back.”

Others, like safety advocate Bonnie Bolden, urge more caution.

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s safe,” Bolden told the Clarion Ledger. “Plan ahead and keep your family protected.”

As summer heats up and road trips beckon, it’s worth remembering that Mississippi’s laws set the minimum standard, not the gold standard, for safety.

Whether you’re cruising barefoot, buckling up in the back seat, or considering a ride in the truck bed, the choices you make matter, a lot more than the fine print of state law.

So the next time you leave the beach, maybe keep the shoes handy and the kids inside the cab. The trip home will be safer for it.