Gas station pizza chains dominate Mississippi’s fast food, Oxford at heart

OXFORD, Miss. — On a humid Wednesday afternoon, a steady stream of students, families, and workers funnels into a Shell station on Jackson Avenue.

Some are here for gas, others for a quick soda, but most hover near the glowing pizza warmer just inside the door, eyeing slices of Hunt Brothers Pizza.

It’s not an uncommon scene in Oxford, or anywhere in Mississippi these days. The state’s fast-food scene is being quietly transformed by a new breed of chain, pizza and fried chicken brands thriving inside gas stations and convenience stores.

Mississippi’s appetite for fast food is legendary, but the latest numbers reveal a shift away from traditional burger and taco joints.

According to a recent analysis by ScrapeHero, Hunt Brothers Pizza now boasts 655 locations across 271 cities in the state, outpacing even mainstays like Subway and McDonald’s.

The chain’s footprint dwarfs competitors, and nowhere is its presence felt more than in Oxford, a city that has become emblematic of this fast-food evolution.

“People come in for gas, but they leave with pizza,” laughs Erica Johnson, a clerk at a BP station on University Avenue.

She’s watched as Hunt Brothers transformed the back corner of her store into a full-fledged pizza operation, complete with a toppings bar and a display case bulging with pepperoni and sausage slices.

The draw? Customization, 10 toppings at no extra charge, and pies ranging from classic cheese to specialty creations like breakfast pizza and BBQ chicken.

“You can get a hot slice any time, day or night,” Johnson says. “It’s hard to beat that if you’re hungry and in a hurry.”

The secret sauce, so to speak, is location. Unlike national pizza chains that rely on stand-alone stores and delivery, Hunt Brothers and its rivals embed themselves inside convenience stores, truck stops, and rural gas stations.

It’s a model that’s flourished in Mississippi, where long highway stretches and a car-dependent culture make quick, accessible meals essential.

The company, founded by four brothers in Tennessee and with deep roots in Southern foodways, now boasts more than 10,000 locations nationwide, all without a single stand-alone restaurant.

But pizza isn’t the only game in town.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a Cajun-style fried chicken chain started in Louisiana, has carved out its own niche, with 167 Mississippi locations and a particularly strong showing in places like Oxford and Jackson.

Their model, freshly fried, hand-breaded chicken sold by the piece or platter, caters to a state where fried chicken is practically a religion.

“We use our mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time,” said a rep from Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s home office. “It’s made in small batches, right before serving.”

Oxford’s embrace of gas station food isn’t just about convenience. It’s also about culture and community.

At the corner of South Lamar and University, a Marathon station draws crowds for both Hunt Brothers Pizza and Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

On game days, the line can snake out the door, with tailgaters grabbing whole pies or 12-piece chicken boxes on their way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It’s just part of the Oxford experience now,” said Ole Miss senior Brandon Tate. “You stop for gas, grab some food, and you’re set for the day.”

Nationally, fast-food prices have surged by nearly 50% over the last decade, but in Mississippi, one of the country’s poorest states, the appeal of quick, affordable meals is even stronger.

Residents here spend a higher share of their income on fast food than almost any other state, a trend that’s only accelerated as chains like Hunt Brothers and Krispy Krunchy have blanketed the state in high-traffic locations.

The model works. Low overhead for store owners, no franchise fees, and a steady stream of customers craving convenience.

Oxford’s fast-food landscape has changed rapidly. A decade ago, students might have argued over the best burger in town. Today, they debate the merits of Hunt Brothers’ “Lotsa Meat” pizza versus Krispy Krunchy’s chicken tenders.

Local icons like Ward’s, famous for its “Big One” burger and house-made root beer, still draw loyalists, but even these legacy brands are adapting, adding breakfast and chicken to the menu to compete.

Not every major chain is thriving.

Sonic, which once seemed poised to dominate, was left off ScrapeHero’s top 10 list, despite having 122 locations in the state.

Popeyes, meanwhile, operates just 53 Mississippi outlets—less than a tenth of Hunt Brothers’ reach.

Subway and McDonald’s maintain a strong presence but their numbers pale next to the gas station pizza juggernaut.

For fast-food veterans, the change has been striking.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for 30 years, and I never thought I’d see pizza outsell burgers in Mississippi,” says Linda McCarty, manager at an Oxford-area Wendy’s. “But if people want quick, cheap, and good, that’s what they’re getting from these gas stations. We’re having to rethink our whole approach.”

The economic impact is significant, too. Fast food is a $3.8 billion industry in Mississippi, and every dollar spent at a convenience store or gas station ripples through the local economy.

Chains like Hunt Brothers and Krispy Krunchy offer a turn-key solution for small store owners, who pay no franchise fees and get world-class support, making it an attractive option for rural entrepreneurs and city dwellers alike.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled by the rise of gas station fare. Nutritionists warn that the trend toward “grab and go” meals (often high in sodium and calories) may be contributing to Mississippi’s long-standing health challenges.

State health officials have urged chains to add healthier options, but for now, the demand for pizza and fried chicken shows little sign of slowing.

For Oxford residents, gas station pizza and chicken are simply part of daily life.

On a recent Friday night, a group of high schoolers crowded around a Hunt Brothers display, debating toppings and trading slices.

“It’s cheap, it’s fast, and it’s good enough,” says sophomore Emily Harris, balancing a slice of pepperoni and a fountain drink. “What more do you need?”

As Mississippi’s fast-food landscape continues to evolve, Oxford stands as a vivid example of how convenience, tradition, and changing tastes can reshape even the most familiar routines.

Whether it’s a hot slice on the way to class, a box of chicken for the family, or a burger from a hometown favorite, it’s clear that in the Magnolia State, fast food is more than a meal. It’s a way of life.