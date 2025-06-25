On a Saturday night, the Square nearly vibrates with restless energy.

Neon signs flicker above late-night boutiques, a steady thrum of laughter spills from upstairs bars, and somewhere between the courthouse and the corner, a clamor of voices gathers beneath the glowing sign for Bou­ré.

If there’s a restaurant that captures the heartbeat of Oxford’s dining scene, equal parts laid-back and ambitious, it’s this Creole-inspired mainstay, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence.

Bouré isn’t just another college-town spot riding the coattails of Ole Miss.

Housed in the former Leslie’s Drug Store, the space pays homage to the Square’s storied past while embracing the present.

Step inside and you’re hit first with a sense of place: hardwood floors that creak just enough, exposed brick, and a bar that stretches across the back wall, its shelves brimming with bourbon and bitters. The hum of conversation rises and falls over the clink of cocktail glasses, and servers dart between tables with practiced precision.

“It’s the kind of place you can show up in jeans or a jacket and never feel out of place,” says local regular Mark Henderson, who’s been coming since Bou­ré opened its doors more than a decade ago.

The restaurant’s menu draws heavily on the flavors of New Orleans, but the execution is decidedly Oxford. The Crawfish Eggrolls, a crowd favorite, arrive golden and crisp, stuffed with a punchy filling and served with a citrus-thyme aioli that manages to be both tangy and rich.

“We had a wonderful experience tonight,” one diner writes, “the separate gluten-free menu was a lifesaver for my son.”

The Caesar salad, with its generous topping of roasted chicken and bacon, is equally at home alongside more decadent starters like the Guinness Braised Beef Brisket, which arrives meltingly tender in a pool of savory jus.

Standout entrees are where Bou­ré really finds its stride. The Shrimp and Grits, once a daily special, now a menu mainstay, features plump Gulf shrimp atop a fried grit cake, all smothered in a tasso cream sauce that hints at smoke and heat.

“Absolutely amazing shrimp and grits!! Service and all staff very friendly. Would definitely return!” reads one recent review.

For those seeking comfort, the Chicken Pot Pie is a masterclass in restraint with flaky pastry, slow-cooked chicken, and vegetables in a sauce that’s rich but never heavy.

Even the Pasta Jambalaya, a dish that could easily tip into excess, strikes a balance between spice and savor, drawing raves for its “rich flavors and generous portions.”

But it’s not all about what’s on the plate. Bouré’s location on the Square means the balcony is prime real estate, especially on game days or balmy evenings.

From up here, you get a cross-section of Oxford: students in red and blue, families celebrating birthdays, out-of-towners snapping selfies over towering burgers.

“You can get both fantastic food and great drinks there with a great view of the square,” writes one Ole Miss student. “It’s my favorite place in Oxford.”

The energy is infectious, and the people-watching alone is worth the price of admission.

There are certain expectations when you dine in a restaurant owned by John Currence.

The man’s reputation, built on the enduring success of City Grocery and the irreverent charm of Big Bad Breakfast, looms large over Oxford’s culinary scene.

Bou­ré manages to walk the line between accessibility and ambition. It’s a place where you can order a burger and a beer without irony, but also one where the kitchen isn’t afraid to riff on the classics.

The Guinness Braised Beef Brisket, for example, signals a willingness to play with flavors not usually found on a Mississippi menu, while the Creole touches including remoulade, andouille, tasso to keep things grounded in the region.

Service is brisk, friendly, and occasionally stretched thin during peak hours, but diners seem to take it in stride.

“Great casual ambiance, food, and service. Would eat there again if visiting Oxford. It was a great recommendation by an Ole Miss alumni,” says another satisfied customer.

The staff is quick with refills and happy to offer suggestions, whether you’re a first-timer or a regular looking for something new.

Cocktails at Bou­ré are more than an afterthought. The Classic Pickle Martini, a recent addition, has its devotees, and the bourbon-forward drinks feel right at home in a town where tailgates are a form of religion.

The wine list is compact but thoughtful, with enough variety to please both the adventurous and the risk-averse. For those seeking something non-alcoholic, the sweet tea arrives in Mason jars, ice-cold and potent enough to revive even the weariest traveler.

In a city where new restaurants jockey for attention, Bou­ré’s staying power is its own quiet endorsement. The restaurant doesn’t chase trends or try to reinvent the wheel.

Instead, it invests in consistency of flavor, of service, of atmosphere.

“Love this place. Easy go-to every time that I am in town. The food is always great, service is super friendly and easy going,” says a frequent visitor.

It’s the kind of testimonial Bou­ré has earned, one meal at a time.

The decor at Bou­ré is a study in contrasts: the bones of an old drugstore, the polish of a modern steakhouse, the lived-in feel of a neighborhood bar where everyone’s welcome.

Art hangs on gray walls, the lighting is warm but never dim, and on busy nights the noise level rises to a gentle roar.

On quieter afternoons, the dining room feels almost meditative, sunlight pooling on tabletops and the clatter of silverware softened by exposed brick.

Bou­ré’s menu has evolved over the years, but the heart of the place remains unchanged.

Whether you’re settling in for a long lunch after a morning at Rowan Oak, or grabbing dinner ahead of a show at the Lyric, the restaurant offers a reliable escape from the everyday.

It’s a spot where locals and visitors alike can agree on what matters with good food, good company, and a sense of belonging that’s increasingly rare in the era of “concept dining.”

Oxford’s dining scene is nothing if not competitive, and yet Bou­ré persists, anchored by Currence’s vision and a team that seems genuinely invested in the restaurant’s success.

The staff, from the kitchen to the balcony, exude a kind of practiced hospitality that feels both Southern and sincere.

And while the Square will always have its share of new arrivals, Bou­ré remains a fixture, drawing crowds with its blend of comfort and creativity.

If you ask around the Square about the best place to eat in Oxford, the answers are as varied as the town’s history.

But Bou­ré comes up again and again, not for shock value or social media buzz, but for the simple fact that it delivers, night after night.

“Fantastic service, very nice decor and environment. Went for lunch, very busy, seated quickly. Located on the downtown square, great location,” one guest said.

In a city that prides itself on tradition and change in equal measure, Bou­ré is a reminder that sometimes the best meals are the ones that don’t announce themselves with fanfare.

Instead, they unfold slowly. Over a round of drinks, a plate of shrimp and grits, and the kind of laughter that lingers long after the check has been paid.

It’s Oxford, down to the last bite.