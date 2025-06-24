Ferguson: The Rental

The Rental

I never truly lived on my own until I got married. I was in the US Navy and stationed in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. We first rented a low-income townhouse, then a much nicer townhouse, and finally, a small duplex close to the water.

After leaving the Navy, I took my first full-time ministry job in Vicksburg. We rented until we were more settled. Since then, we’ve owned a home (or at least a financed house) with every move and transition.

I enjoy homeownership. I appreciate the tax breaks and love living in a place we can beautify and call our own. On the other hand, I completely understand the need for rental properties. Whether you own it or not, having a place to lay your head is essential.

Since my wife works as a real estate broker, I appreciate all the advantages of owning a home. However, this column isn’t focused on physical houses, condos, or similar properties. It’s not about investing in real estate and becoming a landlord. Instead, it’s about being the landlord of your own headspace.

Over the years, I’ve allowed some negative renters to occupy space in my mind. Some have been harsh outside critics or detractors who never received a personal invitation. They arrived loudly and didn’t even bother to knock.

Some renters moved in without my realizing how they ended up there. I bet some of those thoughts cross your mind too: self-doubt, feelings of inadequacy, a lack of confidence, shame, guilt, and, well, there’s a whole host of negativity in the room, trying to make it their own.

Some have been short-term rentals, while others have been long-term residents for years. Regardless of whether they are long-term or short-term, their presence has a detrimental cumulative effect.

How can we evict these unwanted squatters? How can we strip them of their power to make us miserable? Without oversimplifying, the key is twofold: remembering whose image we were created in and, because of that, understanding that we have inherent value!

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27 NIV)

“See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!” (1 John 3:1a NIV)

Who’s living rent-free in your head? Maybe it is time for an eviction notice!

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com