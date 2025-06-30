Darden North’s New Thriller Rooftop Delivers Murder, Medicine, and Moral Dilemmas in the Modern South

Award-winning Mississippi author and physician Darden North returns with Rooftop, the third installment in his Diana Bratton series of medical thrillers. Published by WordCrafts Press, the novel brings readers back into the complex world of Dr. Diana Bratton, a talented surgeon whose calm, professional surface masks a life often upended by violence, secrets, and moral compromise.

In Rooftop, Diana’s life is once again disrupted when a new patient, Roy Garnett, walks into her clinic with a disturbing story. His nephew, struggling with untreated mental illness, accuses him of killing his own sister. Roy insists he’s innocent, but as Diana tries to determine the truth, she finds herself caught in a swirl of suspicion, lies, and a growing body count.

Elsewhere in town, Voncelle Wallace is trying to move forward after a failed medical career. She lands a job at the Cummins-Bratton Surgical Center, where she hopes to leave the past behind. Her husband, Chuck Wallace, is a real estate negotiator involved in a major acquisition deal with the Belmont Clinic—a flashy, high-end medical practice with a questionable ethical compass. When a rooftop sniper opens fire and halts the deal, the incident sets off a cascade of fallout that pulls everyone deeper into danger.

Diana wants nothing to do with the Belmonts, but she’s quickly drawn in. The threads between her patient, the Belmont family, and the sniper begin to tighten, placing her and those around her in real jeopardy.

The novel blends medical realism with crime drama, all set against the backdrop of the contemporary South. North’s training as a physician shows in the technical detail, while his talent as a writer keeps the story moving with sharp dialogue and fast pacing.

What makes Rooftop stand out is its ability to function as both the continuation of a series and a standalone story. Readers don’t need to have read the previous books to understand the characters or the stakes, though returning fans will appreciate the deeper development of Diana Bratton’s world.

Publisher Mike Parker describes North as a natural storyteller who understands how to keep readers hooked. “Darden writes the kind of thrillers you can’t put down. The storylines are compelling, the characters feel real, and the suspense builds with every chapter.”

North is no stranger to praise. His earlier novels Points of Origin and Party Favors earned national attention, including an Independent Publisher Book Award for Southern Fiction. Critics have highlighted his cinematic style, comparing his work to legal thrillers but grounded in the medical world. Reviewers from The Big Thrill and Bluffs and Bayous have praised his pacing and vivid descriptions, and some suggest his books are tailor-made for television or film.

Outside of writing, North is a board-certified OB-GYN practicing in Flowood, Mississippi. He has served on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Foundation and sits on the editorial board of the Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association. When he’s not in the clinic or writing novels, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Sally, and their two adult children.

For readers who enjoy smart thrillers with morally complicated characters and high-stakes drama, Rooftop is a compelling choice.

More information can be found at dardennorth.com