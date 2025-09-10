Ole Miss Announces 2026 Spring Schedule Getting Ready for Season

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has announced the details of their upcoming 2026 schedule which includes a trip to Daikin Park in Texas and a stacked home slate of teams that will make the trip to Swayze Field.

The season opens on February 13-15 at Swayze Field as the Rebels host Nevada for an opening weekend series.

They will also host Arkansas State, Jackson State, Missouri State, and Southeast Missouri State before leaving Oxford for the first time.

Ole Miss’ first games away from home will be as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston, Texas. They will play games against Baylor, Ohio State, and Coastal Carolina at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.

The Rebels will return home for midweek matchups against Memphis and North Alabama before hosting Evansville for their final non-conference weekend before beginning SEC play.

Ole Miss will open conference play in Austin, Texas for a three-game set against Texas on March 13-15 for the first time as conference foes.

Their first home conference series will come on March 20-22 against Kentucky followed by another home series against Mississippi State on March 27-29.

The Rebels will travel to Florida to open the month of April and then return home to welcome in the reigning national champions in LSU on April 10-12.

Ole Miss will play Tennessee in Knoxville on April 17-19 and host Georgia on April 24-26 to close out the month.

The Rebels will travel to Fayetteville for a series against Arkansas on May 1-3 before hosting Texas A&M on May 8-10 for their final home series. They will close out the regular season in Tuscaloosa against Alabama on May 14-16.

The SEC Tournament will run from May 19-24 in Hoover, Ala., with all 16 teams in attendance.

The conference play portion of the schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.