Ferguson: The Ubiquity of Lists and the Fear of Being a One-Hit Wonder

Lists are everywhere and a part of our daily routines. Whether we realize it or not, we all make lists in some way. It’s a common activity that connects us, regardless of our routines or lifestyles.

Whether at home or work, I often create a to-do list to boost my productivity for the day or week and to ensure I don’t forget anything that needs to be done.

My wife keeps a small pen and pad on the kitchen counter to jot down what groceries or supplies we need. When it’s time to make a Kroger or Walmart run, we tear off the page and go.

As a preaching minister, I keep a calendar or list of sermons or sermon ideas I plan to preach for the year.

Yes, lists are everywhere. I don’t know how random or accurate they are, but we often encounter other kinds of lists:

The top ten beaches in America.

The ten poorest states in the United States.

The top ten one-hit wonders.

And my all-time favorite? The ten fattest states in the U.S.

If your sarcasm detector is functioning, you should recognize it with the last one. While I’m sure some of these lists are based on verifiable data, I wonder who compiles them. In the meantime, while sounding like a broken record, lists are ubiquitous.

Seven years ago, I wrote the book “Still Wrestling—Faith Renewed Through Brokenness.” It shares the story of my family’s devastating tragedy. It reflects my struggles with doubting God and how my faith and trust were restored.

But even as I received my first copies, attended book signings, and celebrated, a fear started to take hold. Could I do it again? Would I be stuck as a one-hit wonder?

One would think that would be motivating. But instead, the more fearful I got, the more stuck I felt.

I bet you’ve felt that fear too. There’s something you want to do, something you’d like to achieve, but your fears hold you back.

Today, I am working to overcome my fear—and what you’re reading is an excerpt from the introduction of a new book I am writing.

So let me encourage you to overcome your fears with a favorite passage of scripture:

“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10 CSB17)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com