LSU leadership meets to evaluate Brian Kelly’s coaching future

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University leaders met Sunday to discuss the future of head football coach Brian Kelly, sources told ESPN, one day after a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M dropped the Tigers to 5-4 on the season.

This means three coaches in the SEC have been fired before Halloween. They could form a well-funded town by pooling their resources.

The meeting, according to reports, included athletic director Scott Woodward, members of the LSU Board of Supervisors and other top officials.

It came amid growing pressure from boosters and fans frustrated by the team’s inconsistent play and its slide from preseason SEC contention.

Woodward released a statement acknowledging the review of Kelly’s tenure, citing LSU’s championship expectations and program standards.

“We had high hopes that Brian would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” he said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize.”

Kelly, hired in December 2021 after a successful decade at Notre Dame, has gone 34-14 overall and 19-10 in SEC play.

The program won the SEC West in 2022, but two uneven seasons since have raised questions about his long-term fit.

Mounting pressure after Texas A&M loss

Saturday’s defeat to the Aggies may have been a breaking point.

LSU surrendered 35 unanswered points in the second half, allowing Texas A&M to hand Kelly his worst home loss since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Fans booed loudly throughout the fourth quarter, with chants of “Fire Kelly” echoing across Tiger Stadium.

The loss left LSU on the fringe of bowl eligibility and deepened frustration over a defense that ranks near the bottom of the SEC in scoring.

“We have to be better at finishing,” Kelly said afterward. “There’s no question about the effort, but the execution isn’t where it needs to be.”

That pattern—competitive first halves followed by second-half collapses—has defined LSU’s 2025 season.

The Tigers blew double-digit leads against Auburn and Ole Miss and have struggled with turnovers and missed tackles in crucial moments.

Former players and local analysts voiced disappointment Sunday, with The Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais writing that “LSU football looks rudderless at a time when its rivals are accelerating.”

Financial and contractual complications

Kelly’s contract complicates any decision.

The 10-year deal he signed in 2021 is worth up to $95 million, with 90 percent of that guaranteed. If LSU were to dismiss him without cause, the university would owe roughly $54 million—among the largest buyouts in college football history.

ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Woodward and LSU administrators discussed a potential separation agreement, though no final decision was made.

One source told The Baton Rouge Advocate that negotiations “would have to include creative financial structuring” and donor assistance.

LSU is also operating without a permanent university president after William Tate IV’s resignation earlier this month, adding another layer of uncertainty.

“This isn’t just about football. It’s about institutional stability,” a university official told NOLA.com.

Friction within the program

Sources close to the team described growing tension between Kelly and his staff.

According to Newsweek, Woodward pressed Kelly during their Sunday meeting to make defensive staff changes, while Kelly pushed back, arguing for more continuity.

The two reportedly disagreed on recruiting priorities and portal strategy, particularly around defensive line depth and NIL resource allocation.

Boosters have also voiced frustration over player development on defense, an area where LSU once excelled under previous coaches Les Miles and Ed Orgeron.

Political pressure has entered the picture as well. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry met with university trustees earlier this month, reportedly questioning ticket price increases amid the team’s struggles.

“Fans deserve transparency when a public institution is underperforming,” Landry said last week.

What comes next for LSU football

If LSU moves on, the school would begin a national search immediately.

Woodward’s track record includes high-profile hires such as Kim Mulkey in women’s basketball and Jay Johnson in baseball, both of whom led their programs to national championships.

“We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach who embraces the excellence we demand,” Woodward said in Sunday’s statement.

Potential candidates mentioned by analysts include Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, now at Baylor, could also draw interest.

Kelly, 63, is expected to receive the remainder of his buyout if a mutual separation is finalized this week. He remains under contract through 2031 and has not yet spoken publicly since the meeting.

Evaluating Kelly’s tenure and legacy

Kelly’s tenure at LSU began with optimism. He led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and SEC West title in 2022, capped by a Citrus Bowl win.

But the 2023 and 2025 campaigns have been marked by inconsistency and defensive breakdowns.

Critics have questioned whether Kelly’s disciplined, methodical approach fit LSU’s dynamic culture.

“It never quite clicked,” one former assistant told Sports Illustrated. “He’s a great coach, but the chemistry between him and the place never aligned.”

At Notre Dame, Kelly went 113-40 and reached the College Football Playoff twice. But at LSU, his teams struggled to reach that same standard against elite SEC competition.

The bigger picture for LSU

For LSU, the decision represents more than a coaching evaluation—it’s about maintaining its position as a premier national power.

The Tigers have the resources, recruiting base, and tradition to compete annually for titles.

Whether Kelly remains or not, Woodward’s next steps will shape the program’s trajectory for the next decade.

“LSU football has always been about championships,” Woodward said. “That standard doesn’t change.”

Key takeaways