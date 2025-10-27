Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss soccer season comes to an end

Ole Miss soccer’s season came to an end Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Texas in Autin, Texas.

The Longhorns scored both of its goals within 21 seconds in the first half and gave the Rebels their fourth shutout loss of the season.

Ole Miss finished the season with one less win than a year ago at 4-8-3 overall and 0-7-3 in SEC play. Unfortunately, those records weren’t good enough for Ole Miss to advance to the SEC Soccer Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. next week.

Here’s how the final standings looked, as well as the full tournament schedule:

Final SEC Regular Season Standings

Arkansas 23 Vanderbilt 22 Georgia 21 Tennessee 20 LSU 18 Kentucky 18 South Carolina 16 Mississippi State 16 Oklahoma 12 Alabama 12 Florida 11 Auburn 9 Texas A&M 8 Texas 6 Missouri 5 Ole Miss 3

2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule

(All matches televised on SEC Network.)

First Round | Sunday, November 2

Match 1: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.

Match 2: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, 2 p.m.

Match 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.

Match 4: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Auburn, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4

Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner M1, 11:30 a.m.

Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.

Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.

Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner M4

Semifinals | Thursday, November 6

Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.

Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.

Championship | Sunday, November 9

Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: No. 9 Texas A&M 3, Ole Miss 0

Soccer: Texas 2, Ole Miss 0

Men’s Basketball: Saint Mary’s 68, Ole Miss 53 (exhibition)

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 96, Southern Arkansas 36 (exhibition)

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Golf: Ole Miss at East Lake Cup, Atlanta

Did You Notice?

No. 9 Texas A&M swept Ole Miss on the volleyball court on Sunday, winning 25-23, 25-23, 25-14. Gabi Placide paced the Rebels (10-11, 2-8 SEC) offense once again, tallying 12 kills and six digs. Keirstyn Carlton also shined with seven kills on .778 hitting and three blocks. Logan Lednicky led all players with 16 kills to lead the Aggies (17-3, 9-1 SEC) offense.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

You can’t be 100% perfect, but try to evaluate things and do what’s right. If you just make every effort to do the right thing, you’ll come out ok. It comes down to priorities and making good decisions.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This