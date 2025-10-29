How Trace Bruckler’s breakout helped Ole Miss escape Oklahoma upset

OXFORD, Miss. — For much of this season, Ole Miss tight end Trace Bruckler’s impact had been modest.

That changed dramatically Saturday against Oklahoma, when the senior transfer made two of the most defining plays in a one-score road win for the Rebels.

Trailing 26-25 early in the fourth quarter, Ole Miss needed someone to step forward.

Bruckler answered the call, first catching an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss that ultimately sealed the game.

Then, on the Sooners’ next drive, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end made a heads-up play on special teams, forcing a fumble near midfield to maintain momentum.

Before that game, Bruckler had just two receptions on the year and had been primarily a contributor on special teams.

By the final whistle in Norman, he’d earned a figurative game ball from head coach Lane Kiffin for sparking a crucial victory.

“It was an interesting play,” Bruckler said Tuesday. “It was a little wet out there. I ran into the guy and we both ended up falling on the ground. I got up, found myself wide open, caught the ball and turned around.

“Nobody was there. It’s interesting scoring at another team’s place because you don’t know if there’s a flag on the play and no one’s cheering for you. It was an awesome feeling.”

Big moments on both sides of the ball

The touchdown wasn’t Bruckler’s only highlight.

Late in the game, he made his mark on special teams with a forced fumble that showed his tenacity and awareness.

“That was the first (forced fumble). Maybe the second tackle of my career,” he said. “It was a light rush on the punt, so I just got out in coverage quick. Then I saw number five run at me and I was like, ‘I’m just going to take a shot at him.’

“I didn’t want to lead with my head because that’d be targeting. I just threw a shoulder in there and knocked the ball out. I didn’t even realize that until I saw everyone scrambling around.”

Bruckler’s family and friends, including eight relatives and several high school acquaintances from nearby Dallas, witnessed the breakout performance.

“It was amazing for them to see in person,” he said. “Being from Dallas, I have a lot of friends that went up to Norman for OU coming out of high school. My phone was blowing up, but it was just a great feeling.”

Staying grounded in a competitive locker room

Despite his breakout, Bruckler remains focused on consistency and team goals. He said Lane Kiffin’s postgame message emphasized staying grounded amid success.

“(Kiffin) told us, ‘Great things come to winning programs,’” Bruckler said. “We were great last year, and our coach — offensive coordinator and a bunch of guys — left to bigger programs. That’s just what comes with success.”

The Rebels’ tight end room is one of the deepest position groups on the team, with multiple players seeing action in Kiffin’s versatile offensive schemes. That depth, Bruckler said, fuels improvement.

“Competition is the greatest driving factor of progress,” he said. “You see a guy doing well and think, ‘I’ve got to do better.’ Another guy may look at you and think the same thing.”

From New Mexico to the SEC spotlight

Bruckler’s path to Oxford began in the Mountain West, where he spent four seasons at New Mexico.

He entered the transfer portal last December looking for a system that utilized tight ends heavily — something he found under Kiffin’s offense, which regularly features multiple tight-end sets.

“I was looking for a tight end-friendly offense, which is what we run,” he said. “Past two games, we’ve had five tight ends on the field throughout the game. I don’t know a lot of other places that do that.

“Coach Kiffin’s offense is the best in the country. The stats prove it. I wanted to elevate my game and elevate my chances of going to the next level.”

At New Mexico, Bruckler totaled 46 receptions for 421 yards and five touchdowns. He was rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports and ranked as the No. 60 tight end available in his cycle.

His mindset hasn’t changed with the jump in competition.

“My mindset is anything I have to do — offense, special teams — I’m going to do it,” he said. “I’ve played special teams everywhere I’ve been, so I take pride in it because that’s your ticket to the NFL.”

Looking ahead to South Carolina

Ole Miss, now aiming for its eighth win of the season, hosts South Carolina this weekend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

With Bruckler emerging as a reliable contributor, the Rebels’ offensive depth continues to expand.

If Week 9 was any indication, the former New Mexico standout could have more pivotal moments ahead in Oxford.

