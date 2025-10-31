Rebels for Rescue campaign brings UVC light innovation to Oxford shelter

• To learn more or donate, visit www.rescuerevival.org

OXFORD, Miss. — A new Oxford-based initiative is shining a light — literally — on how communities can protect and promote the wellbeing of rescue animals.

Rescue Revival, a nonprofit focused on preventive health for shelter animals, has launched Rebels for Rescue, a campaign designed to make Oxford a model city for animal shelter innovation and care.

The project will equip the Oxford Animal Resource Center with state-of-the-art UVC light technology, a system proven to reduce the spread of infectious diseases in veterinary and medical facilities.

Animal shelters face ongoing challenges from contagious illnesses such as parvovirus and kennel cough, which can spread rapidly among animals in close quarters. These diseases often delay adoptions and can even result in fatalities.

“Rebels for Rescue represents what we’re all about — equipping shelters with tools that prevent illness, improve wellness, and give every animal the best possible chance at life,” said Kimmi Rasky, founder of Rescue Revival.

The new UVC technology disinfects air through HVAC ducts and purifies surfaces in high-contact areas after cleaning, ensuring the environment remains safe for both animals and staff.

Installation will cost more than $8,000, but Rasky said the investment will directly save lives and increase adoption rates.

Oxford’s most famous dog joins the cause

Rebels for Rescue has received a boost from an unlikely but familiar face—Juice Kiffin, the popular dog of Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin.

Known around Oxford for his appearances at team events, Juice is now helping to raise awareness for the campaign.

Wearing his new Rebels for Rescue bandana, Juice will appear during the Walk of Champions before the Ole Miss–Florida football game on Nov. 15.

Fans are encouraged to cheer him on and share photos on social media to help spread the message of supporting local shelters.

Rescue Revival’s mission extends beyond this single campaign. The organization works to build partnerships that strengthen grassroots animal rescue efforts across Mississippi and the broader South.

Through preventive care and advanced technology, the group aims to reduce shelter overcrowding and improve survival outcomes.

“Rescue Revival was founded to strengthen grassroots rescue efforts and give animals a healthier start,” Rasky said. “Rebels for Rescue embodies that mission.”

The campaign highlights how Oxford’s community spirit — rooted deeply in its Ole Miss identity — can make a tangible difference for animals in need.

How to support the initiative

Supporters can donate or learn more about Rebels for Rescue by visiting Rescue Revival’s website.

Donations will go directly toward implementing UVC systems at the Oxford Animal Resource Center, helping ensure that every animal has a clean, safe environment while awaiting adoption.

By supporting the initiative, Oxford residents and Ole Miss fans alike can help the city become a leader in modern shelter care.

With help from Juice Kiffin and the Rebel community, Rescue Revival hopes to make Oxford a model for animal wellness across the region.

