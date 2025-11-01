Ole Miss cornerback Antonio Kite doubtful for South Carolina game

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football might be without one of its top defenders when it faces South Carolina on Saturday night.

Cornerback Antonio Kite, a transfer from Auburn, is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out. The No. 7 Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) host the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5) at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Kite is the only Ole Miss player on this week’s injury report. According to Ole Miss Spirit reporter Chuck Rounsaville, the defensive back is “probably out” for the game. If he can’t play, Ricky Fletcher and Chris Graves are expected to start at cornerback.

Kite has been one of the Rebels’ most reliable players in the secondary this season. He has 21 total tackles and three pass breakups through eight games.

Rebels may turn to young players

The Rebels could have to lean on their depth if Kite is unable to go. Veterans Cedrick Beavers and true freshman Dante Core are the main backups.

Core began fall camp injured but worked his way back to practice in September before suffering another setback. He hasn’t played in a game this season.

Core was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals and On3 and ranked as high as No. 53 nationally by Rivals. Even though he’s young, teammates believe he has a bright future.

“Dante’s my guy,” Kite said earlier this year. “He’s getting better every day. He’s a young guy, but he’s come in and worked hard, and he’s mentally there.”

Kite transferred to Ole Miss in December after one season at Auburn and two at Alabama. Last year with the Tigers, he had six tackles, an interception and a blocked punt.

Tough task against Sellers

Ole Miss will need every healthy defender it can get to slow down South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The dual-threat passer has been a problem for defenses all season.

Sellers is completing 63 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 175 yards and two scores.

On average, he throws for about 169 yards and runs the ball more than 12 times per game.

“He definitely looks different than any guy we’ve played,” defensive back Kapena Gushiken said. “He’s definitely on another level, for sure. We can see that on tape.”

The Rebels’ defense has already faced several athletic quarterbacks this year, but Sellers might be the most physical of them all.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s group will focus on containing him in the pocket and limiting his scrambles.

Kiffin expects hard-fought battle

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said South Carolina’s record doesn’t tell the full story. He believes the Gamecocks have playmakers on both sides of the ball who can change a game.

“This is a huge game for us and a really talented opponent with elite special teams,” Kiffin said. “They have one of the best defensive players in the country that can ruin a game. The quarterback is a real problem. We’ve worked all week on containing him, tackling him, and bringing a lot of pressure.”

The teams last met in 2020, when Ole Miss won a 59-42 shootout in Oxford. The Rebels piled up 708 total yards that night, including 513 passing. It was the last game for then–South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, who was fired the next day.

Ole Miss has won the last two meetings after dropping three straight to the Gamecocks.

Final update before kickoff

The SEC will release its final injury report 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kite’s availability is expected to be one of the biggest questions for Ole Miss.

If he can’t play, Fletcher and Graves will be asked to handle bigger roles against one of the SEC’s more unpredictable offenses.

The Rebels are chasing their eighth win of the season and trying to stay in the SEC title race. It would be the program’s best record before mid-November since 2015.

Key takeaways