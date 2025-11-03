Lane Kiffin jokes about leaks as Ole Miss surges toward playoffs

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin is catching heat from his fellow Southeastern Conference coaches — not for a game plan, but for talking too much.

The Ole Miss head coach admitted Sunday that other coaches, including Georgia’s Kirby Smart, have ribbed him in the SEC coaches’ group chat for revealing too much about their private conversations.

Kiffin laughed off the criticism, saying the group “was supposed to be like Fight Club.”

“They’re reminding me I’ve kind of broken that rule,” Kiffin said. “I probably shouldn’t respond to what’s been said lately about some of these things.”

The exchange came as Kiffin’s No. 7 Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) continue their march toward what could be the first College Football Playoff berth in school history.

With the Rebels surging, Kiffin’s playful reputation and straightforward nature have once again made him a central figure in the college football conversation.

Discussing the coaching carousel

With Auburn’s decision to fire Hugh Freeze on Sunday, Kiffin reflected on what he called “the wildest coaching carousel in college football history.”

Freeze, who coached Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016, led the Rebels to four bowl games and a Sugar Bowl win before his departure.

“I don’t think that one’s as surprising as some other ones,” Kiffin said. “But I just think it’s where we’re at in coaching. There’s not a long length of stay. People make quicker changes.”

He said the job market’s instability is a reality every coach faces. “Somebody said, ‘You can be a Top 10 team, lose one, drop out of the Top 10. Lose two, drop out of the Top 25. Lose three? You might be getting fired.’ That’s the state we’re in now.”

That mindset reflects a business-first world in college football where even successful coaches operate under constant pressure to win.

Kiffin said he tries to focus on what’s in front of him rather than the speculation swirling around other programs.

Rumors swirling around Kiffin’s future

As Ole Miss keeps winning, speculation about Kiffin’s future grows louder. Reports have linked him to openings at Florida, LSU, and even the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Sources close to the program say Florida is the only serious contender.

Ole Miss reportedly has a new contract extension on the table, with salary and resources already agreed upon. For now, Kiffin isn’t in a rush to sign.

“I just accept how things are and make sure we’re coaching really well so it’s not us next,” he said.

The 49-year-old coach, now in his sixth season in Oxford, has reshaped Ole Miss into one of the most consistent programs in the country. He is already the fastest coach in school history to reach 50 wins.

Even with the speculation, Kiffin has maintained a steady focus on leading Ole Miss toward what could be a historic postseason.

Keeping focus on the playoff chase

Despite the off-field noise, Kiffin insists his focus remains on football. The Rebels have The Citadel up next before hosting Florida and traveling to Mississippi State for the Egg Bowl.

Those final two games could define Ole Miss’ season and its playoff hopes.

Florida’s visit to Oxford is expected to draw major attention given the Gators’ coaching vacancy and the ongoing rumors linking Kiffin to Gainesville.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have revived their season under Jeff Lebby and just earned their first SEC victory in two years, giving the upcoming Egg Bowl added significance.

Kiffin said he’s trying to enjoy the moment rather than worry about speculation.

“It’s what have you done lately, and what are you on that particular Saturday?” he said. “It is what it is, just like the portal.”

Ole Miss’ playoff positioning may depend on how the Rebels handle that late-season pressure.

Fun amid the pressure

Even as he navigates one of the most successful seasons in Ole Miss history, Kiffin has found ways to keep things light.

He encouraged players to celebrate their big plays, including a memorable “Ole Miss version of the Lambeau Leap” from star defender Suntarine Perkins during Saturday’s win over South Carolina.

The Rebels’ coach has long been known for his mix of humor and honesty. On Sunday, he leaned into that reputation again.

“The group chat was made years ago,” Kiffin said, smiling. “It was supposed to be like Fight Club. What happens in Fight Club stays in Fight Club.”

Whether he ultimately stays in Oxford or not, Kiffin’s comments show a coach who knows the business and understands the moment.

His Rebels have never been closer to a playoff berth — and despite the noise, he seems determined to keep it that way.

