Lane Kiffin weighs future as Florida, LSU openings test Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin may be right where he wants to be and the hope for everyone is that’s Oxford.

He’s winning games at Ole Miss, directing a Top 10 program, and keeping everyone guessing. His personal life also appears to be sailing smoothly after several years of what he knows now probably looked like chaos.

The Rebels are sitting at 8-1 and within reach of their first College Football Playoff berth. But as the regular season winds down, the noise surrounding Kiffin’s future has grown louder than ever.

Lane also probably knows he can end this whenever he wants.

Florida fired Billy Napier several weeks ago. LSU dismissed Brian Kelly just last weekend.

Two of the SEC’s biggest programs now have openings, and both are believed to have at least explored the possibility of luring Kiffin away from Oxford.

It’s familiar territory for Kiffin, who’s no stranger to the annual carousel. He’s said little publicly, but the school has kept a long-term extension offer on the table — reportedly worth over $11 million per season — awaiting his signature.

Ole Miss focus stays on history, not headlines

Even with the swirling speculation, Kiffin has kept Ole Miss locked in.

The No. 7 Rebels rolled past South Carolina 30-14 last weekend, marking their fourth straight win and keeping them in control of their postseason destiny.

“This group’s been amazing at tuning out everything else,” Kiffin said. “We’ve talked a lot about staying in the moment. That’s how you win this time of year.”

Ole Miss will close the regular season with games against The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State.

A strong finish could land the program its first-ever trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game — and possibly a playoff bid.

Maybe Kiffin even knows it’s hard enough to get into this position anywhere. Does he want to walk away after building something just to gamble at two places where administrative dysfunction may be an understatement.

Florida and LSU make their moves

Florida’s search has moved into its second phase after parting with Napier, who went 22-23 in three seasons.

Athletics director Scott Stricklin said the Gators are seeking “a proven leader who can elevate Florida back to championship contention.”

With the exception of some years with Steve Spurrier and a briefer time under Urban Meyer, they’ve been rather average. It’s about the same story down in Baton Rouge.

LSU’s decision to fire Brian Kelly after back-to-back disappointing seasons shocked much of the league but underscored the volatility of coaching in the SEC.

Kelly’s tenure ended at 18-9, but off-field tension and recruiting misfires pushed the Tigers to act quickly.

Multiple national outlets, including The Athletic and On3 Sports, reported both Florida and LSU have inquired about Kiffin’s status through his agent, Jimmy Sexton.

The responses have been consistent — Kiffin’s focus remains on the Rebels, but no formal commitments have been made.

Sexton may know the eventual answer, but it’s not in his client’s best interest right now to say a single word about anything. We’re getting close to the time everybody’s going to have to fish or cut bait.

Ole Miss works to secure its coach

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter confirmed earlier this month that the school remains “fully committed” to keeping Kiffin in Oxford long-term.

“He’s been everything we hoped he’d be,” Carter said. “We’re building toward something special here. Naturally, other schools will notice, but we’re confident in where we are.”

That confidence, however, is being tested by the scale of the competition. Florida and LSU both boast larger budgets, deeper recruiting pipelines, and broader national reach.

For Kiffin, the decision may not be about money but about timing.

He’s rebuilt Ole Miss into a contender and restored his national reputation after turbulent stops at Tennessee and USC. Leaving now — with the Rebels on the verge of history — wouldn’t make this any sort of retirement option soon.

Kiffin embraces moment despite rumors

Through it all, Kiffin has leaned into Ole Miss’s fan culture. After last week’s win, he led players toward the student section to celebrate, throwing a football into the crowd.

“I love our student section, man,” Kiffin said. “They’ve been incredible. You see that energy and you realize how much this means to people.”

That kind of connection has made Kiffin a beloved figure in Oxford — but also a prime target elsewhere. Every year brings new speculation, and every time, the Rebels have managed to keep him.

“I think he understands what he’s built here,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said Sunday. “But when two major SEC jobs are open, you never completely rule anything out.”

Decision time approaching in Oxford

As November turns to December, Ole Miss could face a defining moment. If Kiffin signs the extension, the Rebels solidify their foundation for years to come.

If he entertains Florida or LSU, the ripple effects would shake the SEC landscape.

For now, Kiffin insists the focus is on finishing strong. “We’ve got a lot in front of us,” he said Monday. “That’s all we’re thinking about.”

The Rebels’ playoff hopes remain alive.

So do the rumors. For Lane Kiffin, that’s just part of the job.

Key takeaways