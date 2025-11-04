Kewan Lacy’s “BTA” celebration fuels Ole Miss playoff push

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin didn’t realize why running back Kewan Lacy was handing him a belt after Ole Miss’ 30-14 win over South Carolina.

It wasn’t until after the game that the head coach understood the meaning behind the new “belt” celebration — and how it symbolized the Rebels’ emerging physical style.

For those that are not familiar with it, BTA is an acronym for “belt to ass.” Most folks in Mississippi are familiar with the term, some far more than others.

The No. 7 Rebels leaned heavily on the ground game in their latest win, rushing for 258 yards — their most against an SEC opponent since 2023. Lacy led the charge with 167 yards, setting a career high and establishing himself as the engine of the Ole Miss offense.

Some in Rebel Nation joked that Ole Miss “put the belt to” the Gamecocks. Lacy’s symbolic gesture after the game embodied that sentiment.

“I didn’t initially see that,” Kiffin said. “You’ve got a lot of stuff going on and you’re a ways away from them. I did see later on.

“I really didn’t even understand it, ‘cause I didn’t see it in the game until after. Kewan went to hand me a belt when we were walking off. I didn’t understand what he was doing. I got it now.”

Now it’s just part of the Ole Miss culture — much like the “Come to the Sip” slogan or sideline dunking antics after touchdowns.

Lacy’s breakout year has drawn national attention. The sophomore ranks second in the SEC in rushing with 863 yards and 13 touchdowns, closing in on the single-season school record of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lacy has forced 65 missed tackles and gained 632 of his yards after contact — an indicator of his toughness and ability to create yardage.

“Just really thought he showed all these things in high school,” Kiffin said. “He’s really mature, prepares really well, elite speed. The full package… showing a lot of toughness. Pass protection as well. Didn’t know for sure in high school. We’re really pleased.”

Lacy was a four-star prospect and Top 200 recruit in the 2024 class. Despite Ole Miss’ strong pursuit, he initially signed with Missouri.

Less than a year later, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Rebels almost immediately — a move that now looks like a perfect fit for both sides.

Establishing ground game against South Carolina

Against South Carolina, Lacy’s physical style controlled the game’s tempo. He carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards and added two receptions for nine yards.

The Rebels leaned on him heavily after an early lead, minimizing risk and preserving control.

“If you think about [quarterback] Trinidad [Chambliss] and how the game went, after the first quarter I think he had 11 pass attempts,” Kiffin said. “We only throw 21, so we only throw 10 the rest of the game.

“I know that’s not as exciting for fans to watch. I heard the boos after the one series, but you’ve got to play to win the game.”

For Kiffin, the plan was simple to rely on a dominant rushing attack and a back who rarely goes down on first contact.

“[Lacy’s] been so tough, durable,” Kiffin added. “We knew the skillset was like this. Really had felt that missing here after the two Quinshon years and Zach [Evans] with Quinshon the first year.

“Just really good to have that back — a back that when you don’t block them sometimes… like, his touchdown run, we don’t block the ‘backer.

“He makes him miss and everybody’s exciting and yelling and everything. I said, ‘Guys, that’s called good recruiting.’”

Kiffin likes Lacy’s work ethic and attitude, calling him a “refreshing” presence in a position often associated with high egos.

“We knew [Lacy’s ability to break tackles in the portal], but maybe not to this extent,” Kiffin said. “We knew the speed, the size ratio. Also, you can’t predict how guys are going to improve or plateau.

“A lot of that is how they work. He has phenomenal preparation. He’s in here all the time. Very low ego, which is refreshing at that position. He just wants to get better.”

Preparation and maturity set Lacy apart

Kiffin did note one area for improvement — ball security.

“He needs to take care of the ball,” Kiffin said. “The ball was a little loose, almost came out. But he’s doing a great job and really doing a great job in pass protection being very physical.”

With Ole Miss sitting inside the top 10 and chasing a College Football Playoff berth, Lacy’s emergence gives Kiffin and the Rebels a balanced identity that blends explosive potential with power football.

As the Rebels prepare for the home stretch of their SEC schedule, Lacy’s development could be the key to sustaining their playoff hopes.

His combination of strength, vision, and speed has given Ole Miss a steady foundation on offense — and his teammates have followed his lead.

The “BTA” belt might have started as a locker room joke, but it now represents something larger for a program known for flash and innovation. Underneath the swagger, Ole Miss has rediscovered an edge — one forged by physical play and powered by its new star in the backfield.

Key takeaways