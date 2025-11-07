Freshman Patton Pinkins makes early impact in Ole Miss debut

OXFORD, Miss. — Freshman guard Patton Pinkins didn’t take long to make an impression in his first college game for Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-4 newcomer played a steady role in the Rebels’ 88-58 season-opening victory over Southeast Louisiana. He scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting and posted a +14 plus/minus, the second-best mark among non-starters.

Pinkins, one of three Top 100 signees for Ole Miss, arrived with the added familiarity of having his father, Al Pinkins, on Chris Beard’s staff. But that family tie didn’t guarantee him a spot in the rotation — he earned it through a productive offseason.

“He looked good out there tonight,” Rebels starting wing AJ Storr said. “He just keeps working every day and following coach. He’s going to be a great player.”

According to the Rivals industry rankings, Pinkins entered the program ranked No. 83 nationally. He joined forward Niko Bundalo, ranked No. 30, and Tylis Jordan, ranked No. 47, in the freshman class.

Bundalo played only two minutes in the opener, and Jordan did not see the floor. For now, Pinkins has secured the early edge among the incoming group.

Beard said the first outing for any freshman is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“That was exactly my thoughts walking off the floor,” Beard said. “I never overestimate or take for granted when a freshman plays his first Division I college basketball game. To get in there and to play well, that’s a big thing.”

Beard noted Pinkins’ preparation as a major reason for his inclusion in the early-season rotation.

“Patton’s had a really good off-season,” Beard said. “He’s earned the right to be in this rotation early in the season. He’ll have to defend that opportunity that he’s getting. There’s something special about watching a freshman play his first minutes.”

Transfers blend with youth

Ole Miss leaned heavily on transfers last year and again this season. Storr, who started his college career at Wisconsin before stops at St. John’s and now Ole Miss, is among eight transfers Beard brought in to complement his freshmen.

That mix of experience and youth paid off in the opener, where Ole Miss outscored Southeast Louisiana by 30 and showed depth across the lineup.

While Pinkins drew attention as a freshman contributor, two other players had emotional nights. Walk-on guard Max Smith and newcomer Hobert Grayson each scored two points in their limited minutes.

Smith, who missed last season due to a torn ACL, returned to action as one of only four players back from last year’s Sweet 16 team.

“The story to me tonight, Max Smith,” Beard said. “It’s just pretty cool, man, to get him in the box score. Scored two free throws. A lot of adversity last year with the injury and the decision to come back as a fifth-year guy.

“All Max wants to do is help Ole Miss win. That’s a special, personal thing for me, and, really, everybody on this team.”

Grayson’s appearance carried meaning as well. The senior guard transferred from Division II Ouachita Baptist after previous stints at Holmes and Northeast.

“Same thing with [Grayson],” Beard said. “Hobert’s had a long journey to get to this level — junior college, Division II. For him to get out there tonight and make a play, both those guys are in the mix.”

Early rotation still taking shape

The Rebels’ depth was on full display against Southeast Louisiana, with 13 players logging minutes. Beard said the staff will continue experimenting with rotations as the season develops.

“It’s a long season,” Beard said. “We have a lot of depth on this team, and we’re still trying to figure out this rotation. Everybody’s going to get an opportunity at some point. It’ll just be up to those guys to be ready when their name is called.”

Ole Miss (1-0) will next face Louisiana-Monroe (0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Rebels are coming off a 24-win season capped by a Sweet 16 appearance, matching the program’s best postseason run. Beard’s team has reloaded with a blend of transfers and high school talent, hoping to build on last season’s success in the Southeastern Conference.

As for Pinkins, his first showing hinted that he’s ready to carve out a role early.

