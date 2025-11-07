Ole Miss extends perfect start, trims rotations in win over ULM

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss improved to 2-0 on the season with a home win over Louisiana-Monroe on Friday night, but Rebels coach Chris Beard knows there is plenty left to refine before Tuesday’s test at Memphis.

The Rebels opened strong inside the SJB Pavilion before ULM matched them in the second half, playing even through the final 20 minutes.

While the game lacked crisp execution late, it gave Beard a chance to evaluate his team’s depth and development in the early stages of the season.

“I thought in the first half we played some good basketball,” Beard said. “In the second half, to play even with our opponent is not what we’re looking for.

“A lot of respect for Monroe and coach. He’s building that program. They test us in a lot of ways. It’s a valuable game for us. Lots of lessons to learn through a win.”

The Rebels led comfortably at the half but spent much of the second period experimenting with lineups as Beard again emptied the bench. Fifteen players saw the floor, continuing a pattern from the season opener.

Kamardine shines on both ends

French guard Ilias Kamardine made another impression in just his second game at Ole Miss. The freshman’s stat line told part of the story: 15 points, seven assists, three steals, and a block. But his defensive energy created multiple fast-break chances and forced ULM into hurried possessions.

Kamardine’s ball pressure disrupted the Warhawks’ rhythm, often forcing turnovers before half court. His transition play fueled several quick baskets, including a pair of layups off his own steals.

“That’s my mindset. I try to put pressure. That’s the game plan,” Kamardine said. “Don’t let the player be comfortable with the ball. So, I try to use my hand to steer the ball. Today, that was okay. I hope that’s going to be okay for the next game, too.”

Beard praised Kamardine’s effort, noting that his defensive instincts and quickness give Ole Miss a different dimension. Through two games, he has established himself as one of the most active defenders in the rotation.

Perry searching for rhythm

While Kamardine’s early success has been a bright spot, guard Travis Perry has faced a slower start. The sophomore, regarded for his shooting in high school, remains scoreless through two games. He is 0-for-11 from the field and 0-for-9 from three-point range.

Beard, though, isn’t discouraged. He wants Perry to stay aggressive while contributing in other areas.

“More interested in the other things,” Beard said. “He’s got to impact the game with his defense. He’s got to impact the game with rebounding down. He’s got to find ways to get assists in this offense while keeping his confidence.”

Perry’s five rebounds, one assist, and one steal through two games are encouraging signs of effort beyond shooting. Beard said he’s not focused on percentages in November but on developing a complete player who can handle SEC minutes by January.

“If he plays 20 minutes in a SEC game and he takes 10 shots, that’s 20 seconds of the 20 minutes he played,” Beard said. “So there’s so much more that he can do to impact the game. We want him to keep shooting.”

Bench depth continues to take shape

Beard again turned to his reserves throughout the night. Ole Miss outscored ULM 37-13 in bench points, a sign of emerging depth.

Corey Chest led all bench scorers, while Eduardo Klafke, Kezza Giffa, and freshman Patton Pinkins each logged at least 15 minutes.

Pinkins added eight points and an assist, continuing his solid start after scoring five in his collegiate debut.

Beard said early November is about giving everyone a chance to earn minutes before conference play shortens the rotation.

“Everybody’s alive right now,” Beard said. “It’s just about guys taking advantage of opportunities they have, both in practice and in-game, and try to build on it. But we’re searching. We’re looking for lineups. We’re looking for contributors.”

As the Rebels prepare for their toughest test yet — a road trip to Memphis on Tuesday — Beard said the 94-hour stretch between games could define how the season begins to take shape.

“We’re 94 hours until we play Memphis,” Beard said. “What we do between right now and those 94 hours will be really important stretch of our season.”

The Tigers game marks a step up in competition, and Beard’s rotation decisions will likely narrow as roles become clearer.

For now, though, he’s focused on balancing experience, confidence, and cohesion across a roster still learning how to play together.

Key takeaways