Rebel Roundup: Women’s tennis opens with a big win

Ole Miss women’s tennis player Emily Welker began her run at the ITA Sectionals on Thursday morning.

Welker won her first round match against Tennessee’s Elim Yam, 6-2-6-1 and will now advance to play the winner of Gianna Oboniye of Mississippi State and Taly Licht of Georgia Tech. That second round match is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

The ITA Sectional Championships, hosted by LSU, is one of four ITA Sectionals across the country. Six players from each sectional will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship.

The women’s tennis team also have three other players in action at a different tournament this weekend. Riley Crowder, Andrea Nova, and Brooklyn Olson will compete in another tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, which is the June Stewart Invitational hosted by Vanderbilt University.

