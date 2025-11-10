Ole Miss eyes playoff push after 49-0 win over The Citadel

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 6 Ole Miss continued its climb toward the postseason with a 49-0 win over The Citadel on Saturday, improving to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in November.

The Rebels’ decisive win capped off their non-conference schedule and solidified their position among College Football Playoff contenders.

The Rebels now have two crucial SEC matchups remaining — Florida at home this Saturday and rival Mississippi State on the road in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday.

With wins in both, Ole Miss would almost certainly clinch a berth in the expanded 12-team playoff field.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s team has remained steady in national projections as bowl experts and analysts continue to slot the Rebels into major postseason scenarios.

The confidence stems from a combination of consistent play, a potent offense, and a favorable late-season schedule.

The win over The Citadel was dominant from start to finish, reflecting a program that has built depth and consistency under Kiffin’s leadership.

The defense earned its second shutout of the season, while the offense found rhythm early and never let up.

For a team chasing a playoff spot, every week has mattered. Saturday’s result did not just add another win to the record — it kept the Rebels in control of their destiny.

Analysts keep Rebels firmly in playoff picture

In this week’s round of bowl projections, Ole Miss appeared in several College Football Playoff scenarios. Brett McMurphy of On3 placed the Rebels as the No. 7 seed, set to face No. 10 Utah in the first round, with the winner advancing to play No. 2 Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

Over at ESPN, Mark Schlabach projected Ole Miss as the No. 6 seed, matching up against No. 11 Pittsburgh and potentially moving on to meet No. 3 Indiana in the Orange Bowl. Fellow ESPN analyst Kyle Bonagura predicted a first-round showdown between No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Notre Dame, with the winner drawing top-ranked Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

CBSSports.com analyst Brad Crawford offered a similar scenario, pairing the Rebels with No. 11 Georgia Tech, and a potential second-round clash against Indiana in the Orange Bowl.

Athlon Sports mirrored that matchup but projected a quarterfinal meeting with Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl.

College Football News listed Ole Miss at No. 7, facing No. 10 Miami in the opening round, with a possible quarterfinal against Texas A&M also in the Sugar Bowl.

The projections show a common theme that Ole Miss remains well within reach of the top-tier postseason picture as the regular season nears its end.

Upcoming rankings to clarify Ole Miss’ path

The next College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will be revealed Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, providing a clearer view of where the Rebels stand entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Ole Miss opened the initial CFP rankings at No. 6, positioned to host No. 11 Virginia in a projected first-round matchup.

However, the Cavaliers’ 16-9 loss to Wake Forest is expected to shake up the middle of the rankings. Additional movement could come from No. 8 Texas Tech’s win over No. 7 BYU.

While the national picture continues to shift, Ole Miss has kept its focus on internal goals. The win over The Citadel marked another step forward in what has become one of the program’s most complete seasons under Kiffin’s leadership.

The Rebels’ preparation and composure have been defining traits this fall. In a season when many contenders have faltered late, Ole Miss has found steadiness at the right time.

The focus now moves to Florida, a matchup that will test the Rebels’ ability to sustain their November momentum.

Focus shifts to Florida, Egg Bowl

As the Rebels turn their attention to Florida, Saturday’s game in Oxford (6 p.m. CT) represents a significant opportunity to strengthen their playoff résumé. The Gators will enter the contest seeking to play spoiler, while Ole Miss aims to maintain momentum heading into Thanksgiving week.

The regular-season finale — the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State in Starkville — looms as both a rivalry showdown and a potential playoff-clinching moment. The Bulldogs have struggled at times this season but are always dangerous in the rivalry setting.

Kiffin and his players have maintained a steady approach throughout the season, emphasizing consistency and preparation over external projections. The team’s balance on both sides of the ball has kept Ole Miss in control of its postseason destiny.

If the Rebels win both of their remaining games, they will likely secure a top-eight playoff seed and a chance to host an opening-round game.

That potential has energized the fan base and given Ole Miss its most meaningful November since Kiffin’s arrival.

Rebels continue to control their destiny

With nine wins already secured, Ole Miss remains in one of the strongest positions among SEC teams vying for playoff consideration. Their offense has continued to post high-scoring performances, while the defense has steadily improved through November.

If the Rebels handle business against Florida and Mississippi State, they could enter December with a legitimate chance to earn a top-eight playoff seed and possibly host an opening-round game in Oxford.

For now, the focus remains week-to-week. Saturday’s shutout win was a statement of control and composure, and Ole Miss appears ready for what’s next.

The College Football Playoff conversation will continue to evolve, but the Rebels’ mission remains simple — win and stay in.

Key takeaways