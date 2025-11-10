Ole Miss releases updated depth chart ahead of Florida game

Official depth charts usually don’t mean a whole lot. Most positions operate on more of a rotational basis than relying on just the starter.
Starting quarterbacks and offensive line are usually the only positions that don’t have multiple players coming in and out of games.
Also, sometimes obvious changes to who’s starting aren’t reflected in the official depth chart (see the quarterback position below).
Sometimes, though, the changes do matter and there is one change in the latest Ole Miss depth chart.
Wydett Williams Jr. is now listed as one of the three starting safeties and Nick Cull was moved to a backup position.
Check out the full depth chart released Monday below:
Offense
Wide Receiver
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
- 0 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)
Wide Receiver
- 1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State)
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)
- 88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)
Wide Receiver
- 19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)
- 17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)
Left Tackle
- 61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)
- 73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)
Left Guard
- 51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)
- 71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)
- 77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)
Center
- 62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)
- 76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)
Right Guard
- 75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)
- 55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)
- 65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)
Right Tackle
- 50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)
- 70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)
Tight End
- 8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)
- 85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)
Quarterback
- 13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)
- 6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)
- 14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Running Back
- 5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)
- 22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)
Defense
Defensive End
- 5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant)
- 15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)
Defensive Tackle
- 51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)
- 97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs)
- 95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Defensive Tackle
- 52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)
- 96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)
Edge
- 4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)
- 47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)
Linebacker
- 6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)
- 38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)
Linebacker
- 30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)
- 26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)
- 44 Andrew Jones (6-1, 230, SR-TR, Marrero, La., Grambling State)
Cornerback
- 32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)
- 9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama)
- 27 Pat Broomfield (6-1, 170, FR-RS, Clarksdale, Miss., Clarksdale)
Cornerback
- 8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)
- 2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)
Nickelback
- 14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)
- 29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)
Safety
- 16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)
- 7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)
Safety
- 3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)
- 20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)
Specialists
Kickoffs
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Place-kicker
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Punter
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Long Snapper
- 93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)
- 94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)
Holder
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)
Kick Return
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
Punt Return
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)