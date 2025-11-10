Ole Miss releases updated depth chart ahead of Florida game

Official depth charts usually don’t mean a whole lot. Most positions operate on more of a rotational basis than relying on just the starter.

Starting quarterbacks and offensive line are usually the only positions that don’t have multiple players coming in and out of games.

Also, sometimes obvious changes to who’s starting aren’t reflected in the official depth chart (see the quarterback position below).

Sometimes, though, the changes do matter and there is one change in the latest Ole Miss depth chart.

Wydett Williams Jr. is now listed as one of the three starting safeties and Nick Cull was moved to a backup position.

Check out the full depth chart released Monday below:

Offense

Wide Receiver

2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

0 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)

Wide Receiver

1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State)

15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)

88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)

Wide Receiver

19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)

17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)

Left Tackle

61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)

73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)

Left Guard

51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)

71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)

77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)

Center

62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)

76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)

Right Guard

75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)

55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)

65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)

Right Tackle

50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)

70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)

Tight End

8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)

85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)

Quarterback

13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)

6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)

14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Running Back

5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)

22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)

Defense

Defensive End

5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant)

15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)

Defensive Tackle

51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)

97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs)

95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Defensive Tackle

52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)

96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)

Edge

4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)

47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)

Linebacker

6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)

38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)

Linebacker

30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)

26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)

44 Andrew Jones (6-1, 230, SR-TR, Marrero, La., Grambling State)

Cornerback

32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)

9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama)

27 Pat Broomfield (6-1, 170, FR-RS, Clarksdale, Miss., Clarksdale)

Cornerback

8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)

2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)

Nickelback

14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)

29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)

Safety

16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)

7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)

Safety

3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)

20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)

Specialists

Kickoffs

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Place-kicker

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Punter

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Long Snapper

93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)

94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)

Holder

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)

Kick Return

15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

Punt Return